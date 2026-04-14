Newcastle transfer news: Arsenal, Chelsea must submit ‘extraordinary offer’ to sign England international this summer

By Oliver Thomas | 14 Apr 2026 08:50 , Last updated: 14 Apr 2026 08:53

Arsenal and Chelsea are among several European clubs who may face an uphill battle in luring Lewis Hall away from Newcastle United this summer, according to a report.

The 21-year-old left-back has developed into an important player for the Magpies since joining from Chelsea for an initial £28m in August 2023.

Hall is closing in on 100 first-team appearances for Newcastle in all competitions, playing 41 times so far this season and establishing himself as the first-choice left-back under head coach Eddie Howe.

Newcastle’s No.3 is also a four-cap England international and is considered a strong contender to earn a place in Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Hall’s technical ability, attacking threat and improving defensive qualities are understood to have caught the attention of a number of top clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, including Premier League leaders Arsenal and his former club Chelsea.

© Imago

Arsenal, Chelsea leading race for Hall, but summer deal is complicated

CaughtOffside claims that the Gunners and the Blues are leading the race to sign Hall, while Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all believed to have been tracking his progress.

Despite widespread interest, it is understood that Newcastle have made it clear that Hall remains a key part of the club’s long-term plans and they have no intention of letting him leave easily.

Hall is under contract at St James’ Park until June 2029 and Newcastle’s firm stance over the player’s future means that any potential move would require an ‘extraordinary offer’.

It is claimed that any potential talks with interested suitors would begin at a figure in the region of £50m to £55m, though the Magpies would likely demand a significantly higher price if multiple clubs entered a bidding war.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

European qualification would strengthen Newcastle’s hopes of keeping star players

Newcastle’s ability to retain the services of key players, including Hall, may depend on whether they can secure European football for next season, having endured an inconsistent 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Twelve wins, six draws and 14 defeats have been posted by Howe’s side across 32 Premier League games this term, leaving Newcastle 14th in the table and six points behind Chelsea in sixth place.

Newcastle are also 10 points adrift of the Champions League places and it has been suggested that failure to qualify for Europe’s premier club competition could persuade star names, such as Sandro Tonali or Anthony Gordon, to seek pastures new this summer.

Hall may fall into that category, too, and could be tempted by the possibility of representing a club consistently challenging for silverware in domestic and continental competitions.

As things stand, though, there has been no indication from the player or his camp to suggest that he is looking to move clubs this summer.