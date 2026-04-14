Andoni Iraola’s next club: Three possible destinations for departing Bournemouth manager including Premier League giant

By Oliver Thomas | 14 Apr 2026 16:30 , Last updated: 14 Apr 2026 16:31

Bournemouth have announced that head coach Andoni Iraola will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The highly-rated 43-year-old will bring an end to his successful three-year tenure at the Vitality Stadium where he has won 44, drawn 37 and lost 40 of his 121 matches in charge across all competitions.

Iraola most notably steered the Cherries to a record points total of 56 in the 2024-25 campaign and the club subsequently achieved their joint-highest Premier League finish of ninth place.

This term, Bournemouth currently sit 11th in the Premier League table and just three points behind the top six, chasing European qualification having put together an impressive 12-game unbeaten run.

Just three days after guiding Bournemouth to a 2-1 victory at leaders Arsenal, Iraola believes that the summer is "the right moment for me to step away", despite club sources claiming that they tried everything to retain his services after more than 12 months of negotiations.

So where will Iraola be heading next? Here, Sports Mole takes a look at three clubs who may be in the running to appoint the Spaniard ahead of the 2026-27 season.

© Imago

One of the current favorites to appoint Iraola are La Liga side Athletic Bilbao, who are said to be interested in bringing back their former player to succeed soon-to-be-departing head coach Ernesto Valverde.

Iraola has a strong connection with Athletic after he spent 12 years of his playing career with the Basque-based side and made more than 500 appearances, notably captaining the side - managed by Marcelo Bielsa - that knocked Manchester United out of the 2011-12 Europa League en route to the final.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic is also believed to be a potential candidate for Athletic, but confirmation of Iraola’s exit could persuade them to push hard for the Spaniard, and his appointment would certainly go down well with the club’s supporters.

One potential stumbling block is that Athletic are in danger of failing to qualify for Europe next season; they currently sit 11th in La Liga and trail the top six by six points with only seven games left to play.

Manchester United

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Should Iraola wish to remain in the Premier League, then the biggest job on offer is likely to be Manchester United, unless they opt to appoint interim boss Michael Carrick on a permanent basis.

The Red Devils, who remain in the driving seat to secure Champions League football despite Monday’s 2-1 defeat to Leeds United, are yet to make a final decision on who will take charge of the first team next season and are understood to have not spoken to any potential candidates at this stage.

Iraola is one name believed to be on Man United’s radar, though. His attractive, high-pressing brand of football, proven Premier League experience, and track record of developing young talent strongly appeal to both the club’s hierarchy and many supporters.

Some may have question marks over whether Iraola has the credentials to manage a club of Man United’s stature and withstand the relentless pressure that comes with life in the Old Trafford dugout, while others will argue that he now deserves an opportunity to test himself at a significantly higher level.

Others will contend that Iraola now deserves a shot at an elite club, arguing that a move to Crystal Palace - another club linked with the Spaniard - would be a lateral step for a manager who has already proven his worth at a mid-table/top-10 team in the Premier League.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Newcastle United represent another major Premier League post that could become available this summer, amid growing uncertainty over the long-term future of head coach Eddie Howe.

The Magpies suffered their 14th Premier League defeat of the season last weekend - losing 2-1 at Crystal Palace - and they are languishing in 14th place in the table, six points behind the top six and 10 points adrift of the Champions League places.

Just over a year after ending their 70-year trophy drought with EFL Cup glory, before securing fifth place in the top flight, Newcastle find themselves at a crossroads, with some supporters questioning if a change in leadership is now necessary.

Iraola has become the favourite with some bookmakers to be the next manager at St James' Park, and maybe a sensational managerial swap could be on the cards that would see Howe make an emotional return to Bournemouth.