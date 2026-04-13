Man United transfer news: Premier League midfield target 'revealed' as Michael Carrick aims to beat rivals in summer

By Lewis Nolan | 13 Apr 2026 00:55

Manchester United want to bring Alex Scott from Bournemouth to the club this summer despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils' long wait for a return to action will end on Monday, when they take on rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

A win will be key for Michael Carrick's hopes of securing his team's place in the top five given both Chelsea and Aston Villa dropped points on the weekend.

Three points against Leeds would open up a 10-point gap to sixth-placed Chelsea with just six games left to play, and a return to the Champions League would allow the club to spend more in the upcoming transfer window.

Transfer journalist Paul O'Keefe has claimed that Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott is wanted by United in the summer despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

© Imago / Sportimage

Alex Scott assessed: Is Bournemouth midfielder good enough for Carrick?

Scott was arguably the most impressive player on the pitch when Bournemouth beat Arsenal 2-1, initially operating deeper in midfield, before pushing forward into an advanced role and scoring the winner.

The Englishman is technically secure in possession, with his total of 1,110 passes in the Premier League only bettered by Cherries teammates Marcos Senesi and Adrien Truffert.

ALEX SCOTT'S 2025-26 SEASON Premier League Appearances: 32 Goals: 3 Assists: 1

Though the 22-year-old is impressive with the ball, he has also shown that he is robust out of possession having won possession 149 times for Bournemouth, more than any Man United player this season.

Scott may not be a specialist midfielder, but his rounded skillset would make him a valuable addition to Carrick's squad.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Will Tottenham beat Man United to Alex Scott?

Tottenham are in 18th place in the Premier League, and unless their form drastically improves, they look likely to be demoted.

Securing Champions League football would also make the Red Devils an attractive prospect to targets in the summer, even if Spurs achieved survival.

United may ultimately not have to worry about competition from Tottenham for Scott, and the Bournemouth man could be considerably more attainable than the likes of Elliot Anderson.