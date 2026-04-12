Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils could use 'secret weapon' to beat Man City in race for Elliot Anderson

By Saikat Mandal | 12 Apr 2026 13:54

Manchester United are reportedly hoping to beat Premier League rivals Manchester City in the race to sign Elliot Anderson during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils currently sit third in the Premier League table and look well on course to secure Champions League football for next season.

Regardless of their final league position, Man Utd are expected to invest heavily in midfield reinforcements this summer as part of a broader squad rebuild.

Casemiro is set to depart at the end of the season, while Manuel Ugarte could also be moved on after struggling to make a consistent impact since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain.

Several midfielders have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but Anderson has reportedly emerged as one of the club’s priority targets.

Man Utd's secret plans to sign Elliot Anderson

© Imago / SOPA Images

According to TeamTalk, Manchester City are currently viewed as favourites to sign the former Newcastle United midfielder.

However, United are determined to challenge their rivals and are exploring ways to strengthen their pitch, including leveraging the influence of senior players within the squad.

The report suggests that Harry Maguire could play a role in persuading Anderson to choose Old Trafford, highlighting the club’s strong English core and dressing room environment.

In addition, players such as Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo could also help present Man Utd as an appealing destination for Anderson, particularly from an international and developmental perspective.

Elliot Anderson price revealed

© Imago / News Images

The 23-year-old has developed into a top-quality midfielder over the past two seasons, and his rising profile has significantly increased his market value.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to demand a fee in excess of £100m, with hopes of triggering a bidding war between the two Manchester clubs.

United are believed to be planning player sales to help fund such a move, with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee all likely to be sold.

Alongside Anderson, Manchester United are also said to be monitoring Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, with Michael Carrick keen on a potential reunion with his former player.