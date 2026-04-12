Chelsea transfer news: £60m Enzo Fernandez replacement 'favours' move to Liverpool

By Saikat Mandal | 12 Apr 2026 12:59

Chelsea have reportedly earmarked Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes as a potential target for the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old joined Wolves from Flamengo in January 2023 and has since become an integral part of their midfield, making over 120 appearances and scoring seven goals across all competitions.

With Wolves seemingly destined for relegation at the end of the season, the club are expected to sanction the departures of several first-team players, including Gomes.

The Blues are keen to strengthen their midfield options this summer, as they look to reduce the workload on Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez while adding greater balance and depth.

Joao Gomes to replace Enzo Fernandez at Chelsea?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

During the recent international break, Fernandez gave a candid interview in which he admitted he could envision living in Madrid later in his career.

Although the Argentine issued an apology, Chelsea have reportedly taken disciplinary action, handing him a two-game ban following the comments.

This development has raised fresh concerns over Fernandez’s long-term future at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues could face a significant challenge if they are forced to replace the World Cup winner.

According to reports from RTI (via Chelsea News), Chelsea have identified Gomes as a potential successor, with Wolves expected to demand a fee in the region of £60m.

Chelsea face one major problem in Joao Gomes chase

© Imago / Sportimage

The report adds that while Chelsea view Gomes as a strong candidate to fill a possible void in midfield, the Brazilian international is believed to favour a move to Liverpool.

The Reds are expected to undergo a major squad rebuild this summer, with midfield reinforcements likely to be a priority area.

Wataru Endo is set to leave, while the futures of Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister remain uncertain, which could open the door for Liverpool to make a serious move for Gomes.