Preview: Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 12 Apr 2026 12:17 , Last updated: 12 Apr 2026 12:24

With goals scored deep into stoppage time in each of their last three matches, Huddersfield Town will be hoping for a more straightforward evening on Tuesday when they host high-flying Cardiff City in a clash that could have a major impact on the League One promotion race.

The Terriers were involved in another dramatic encounter at the weekend, scoring once and conceding twice after the 89th minute in a chaotic 3-3 draw with Wycombe Wanderers, while the Bluebirds strengthened their push for an immediate return to the Championship with a crucial home win over fellow promotion contenders Bolton Wanderers.

Match preview

Following the announcement that Huddersfield boss Liam Manning will remain on bereavement leave until the end of the season, first-team coaches Jon Stead and Martin Drury have taken charge for the run-in and have so far guided the side through three matches unbeaten.

Late draws to Reading and Wycombe Wanderers were sandwiched between a win secured in the 15th minute of stoppage time away to Leyton Orient, keeping the Terriers' faint playoff hopes alive.

With four games to go, the West Yorkshire side sit in eighth place with 62 points to their name, five points adrift of the top six but with sides above them having crucial games in hand.

Despite their unbeaten run under the interim duo, Huddersfield’s overall form may yet prove costly, with just one win in their last six outings, four of which have been decided by goals deep into stoppage time.

Their latest draw summed up that trend, as they led 2-1 heading into added time before ultimately settling for a point after conceding two late equalisers either side of a Marcus Harness strike that should have sealed a huge victory.

Should Huddersfield Town secure a second win in three League One outings then Tuesday night's hosts could enter next weekend two points shy of the playoff places.

© Iconsport / PA Images

As for Brian Barry-Murphy's Cardiff City, they appeared to be coasting towards promotion for much of the season but have endured some final season run-in nerves which has seen the Welsh side win just two of their past eight League One games.

Coming into the weekend in need of a statement result against fellow promotion-chasing Bolton Wanderers, the Bluebirds faced a tough test after taking just one point from their previous three home games against top-five opposition, but they eased any concerns among supporters by securing their 24th league win of the season.

Two goals in the space of two minutes just after the break from Omari Kellyman and Chris Willock ensured Barry-Murphy's side had claimed a first victory in three and extended the gap between themselves and third place to 10 points.

The victory also ended a run of over five hours without a home goal, a drought they will be relieved to have put behind them as they approach a crucial final stretch.

While their grip on top spot has loosened, with Lincoln City closing in on the title, Cardiff remain firmly on course for promotion, with an immediate return to the Championship now looking highly likely with five games remaining.

Huddersfield Town League One form:

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Cardiff City League One form:

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Team News

© Imago

Huddersfield were forced into a rarely sighted goalkeeper change at the weekend, with Lee Nicholls coming off injured and replaced by Jak Alnwick, and the former is expected to miss out again here.

There were further injury concerns in that match, as Lynden Gooch was forced off in the 73rd minute and is also set to be unavailable, with Lasse Sorensen likely to come into the side for the American midfielder.

George Sabine collided with Harness in their late win over Leyton Orient and caused a significant delay and subsequently missed their latest clash and will also sit this one out and join Nicholls and Gooch in the treatment room.

Two goals in two games should mean Terriers skipper Ryan Ledson resumes in midfield and partners Cameron Humphreys in the centre of midfield.

Cardiff, meanwhile, have been boosted by the return of Yousef Salech, who has featured from the bench in their last two matches and could now be in line for his first start since recovering from a serious neck injury earlier in the year.

The Bluebirds reported no fresh injury concerns following their win over Bolton, but Calum Chambers remains sidelined with a wrist injury he sustained against Peterborough United.

In the absence of the former Arsenal defender, Will Fish and Dylan Lawlor have partnered together in defence and will likely do the same again on Tuesday night.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Alnwick; Balker, Wallace, Roughan; Sorensen, Ledson, Humphreys, Mumba; Harness, Radulovic, May

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Fish, Lawlor, Bagan; Robertson, J. Colwill; Tanner, R. Colwill, Willock; Kellyman

We say: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Cardiff City

Both these two sides are at the top end of the table but set for contrasting ends to their seasons.

Cardiff appear to have rediscovered some form at a crucial time, and we expect them to edge a tight encounter and strengthen their promotion push with a narrow victory in Yorkshire.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.