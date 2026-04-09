Preview: Cardiff City vs Bolton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 09 Apr 2026 18:18 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 18:18

Cardiff City will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Bolton Wanderers to South Wales on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts currently sit second in the League One table and are eight points clear of the visitors, who are eighth and have played an extra game.

Match preview

Cardiff are still the favourites to seal the second automatic promotion spot, but they are without a win in their last three league games.

A 2-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers was followed by draws against Blackpool and Peterborough United, with manager Brian Barry-Murphy admitting that "results recently haven’t been what we would have wanted".

Some fans even booed the team after the draw with Blackpool in their last home match and it is worth noting that the Bluebirds have not won or even scored in their last three home games.

However, Cardiff do have the second-best attacking record in the division and they will be buoyed by the fact that top scorer Yousef Salech made his return off the bench against Peterborough, having been sidelined since January with a neck injury.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Bolton, meanwhile, head into Saturday's clash off the back of a 2-2 draw with fellow promotion contenders Stockport County.

Wanderers took the lead through Johnny Kenny, but Stockport fought back with goals from Adama Sidibeh and Tayo Edun.

However, a late Ben Osborn own goal earned Bolton a point and manager Steven Schumacher admitted after the game that they have "had too many draws" this season.

In fact, Bolton have drawn 16 league games this season, which is more than any other team in the division.

Cardiff City League One form:

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Bolton Wanderers League One form:

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Team News

© Imago

Cardiff will be forced to make at least one change after Calum Chambers picked up a wrist injury against Peterborough and Perry Ng could move from right-back to centre-back as a result, with Dylan Lawlor also injured and Gabriel Osho suspended.

Ronan Kpakio could come in at right-back, while Salech could be handed a start up front.

Bolton, meanwhile, could recall defender George Johnston after he missed the Stockport game through illness.

Amario Cozier-Duberry could also make his first start since January after making his return from a knee injury as a substitute on Monday.

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Kpakio, Ng, Fish, Bagan; Wintle, Turnbull; Tanner, Colwill, Ashford; Salech

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bonham; Osei-Tutu, Johnston, Forino, Conway; Sheehan, Dempsey; Cozier-Duberry, Kenny, Cissoko; Dalby

We say: Cardiff City 1-1 Bolton Wanderers

Both sides have suffered a drop-off in form recently and we are expecting a tight, hard-fought game this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.