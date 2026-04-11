Man United vs. Leeds United: Predicted XI for Michael Carrick's side, including Harry Maguire replacement decision

By Matt Law | 11 Apr 2026 14:25 , Last updated: 11 Apr 2026 14:28

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez is expected to make his return from a calf injury in Monday's Premier League contest with Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Martinez has missed Man United's last five matches with a calf issue, but the Argentina international is back in training and is likely to replace the suspended Harry Maguire in the middle of the defence.

Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick said during his pre-match press conference that Martinez would not be rushed, but he is expected to be in the XI on Monday.

"It's just that call that we make. We wouldn't be pushed into anything. I think it's important that the boys are ready," Carrick told reporters when asked about Martinez.

"It's as important as the next game always is, being the most important is the bigger picture. So that's a decision that we'll take. He's back training, which is great, and back on the grass.

"But we've certainly got to make the right decision and make sure he's ready. We've spoken a lot about that, he's still in. He obviously wasn't there."

Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) will miss the match alongside Maguire.

Dorgu is back in individual training but is not yet ready to return, while Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo are both available despite withdrawing from their national teams during the international break due to minor injury problems.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

> Click here to see how Leeds could line up against Man United