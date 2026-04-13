Man United vs. Leeds United: Lisandro Martinez decision made as Red Devils confirm shock absentee for Old Trafford battle

By Matt Law | 13 Apr 2026 18:49 , Last updated: 13 Apr 2026 19:20

Manchester United and Leeds United have confirmed their starting sides for Monday's Premier League contest at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils - in action for the first time in 24 days - are currently third in the Premier League table, seven points clear of sixth-placed Chelsea in the fight to secure Champions League qualification for the 2025-26 campaign.

Meanwhile, Leeds are battling relegation, with the Whites currently in 15th, three points ahead of 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Lisandro Martinez makes his return from a calf injury, coming in for the suspended Harry Maguire in the middle of the Man United defence, but Kobbie Mainoo is out with a minor injury.

© Imago / Sportimage

Martinez returns but Mainoo misses out as Man United host Leeds

Mainoo's absence has opened the door for Manuel Ugarte to make a rare start in the middle of the Man United midfield alongside Casemiro.

There is a spot at right-back for Noussair Mazraoui, who is chosen ahead of Diogo Dalot, with the Portugal international still recovering from a recent illness.

Further forward, Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick has made another interesting call, with Bryan Mbeumo selected on the bench.

Amad Diallo is given the nod down the right, with Bruno Fernandes through the middle, Matheus Cunha to the left, and Benjamin Sesko as the centre-forward.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Fernandes will be aiming to continue strong form against Leeds

Fernandes has been involved in eight goals in just six Premier League appearances against Leeds (six goals and two assists), more than any other Red Devils player in the competition.

There is a spot on the bench for Shea Lacey, who has recovered from a recent injury, while Mason Mount and Joshua Zirkzee are also among those in reserve.

As for Leeds, a strong XI includes Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the centre-forward, with the striker bidding to add to the 10 Premier League goals that he has scored this season.

Ao Tanaka impressed against West Ham United in the FA Cup last time out, and the midfielder is introduced into the team, while there is also a start for Brenden Aaronson.

Man United: Lammens; Mazraoui, Yoro, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Ugarte; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Subs: Bayindir, Dalot, Heaven, Malacia, Mount, T Fletcher, Lacey, Mbeumo, Zirkzee

Leeds United: Darlow; Gudmundsson, Struijk, Bijol; Bogle, Aaronson, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin; Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Perri, Byram, Bornauw, Longstaff, Gruev, Gnonto, Buonanotte, Piroe, Nmecha