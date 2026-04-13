Morgan Rogers future: Premier League quartet receive fresh transfer update amid Aston Villa exit rumours

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Apr 2026 16:23 , Last updated: 13 Apr 2026 16:26

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has responded to speculation linking star attacker Morgan Rogers with a big-money transfer away from the club this summer.

The 23-year-old moved to Villa Park from Middlesbrough for a reported £15m in January 2024 and he has since developed into one of the Premier League’s best attacking midfielders.

Rogers recorded 14 goals and 16 assists in 54 appearances for the Midlands outfit across all competitions last season and his brilliant performances were rewarded with the Young Player of the Year awards from both Villa and the Professional Football Association.

This term, Rogers has put himself firmly on the radar of England boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of the 2026 World Cup, having contributed with 10 goals and eight assists in 45 games across the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup.

Rogers’s impressive rise has allegedly caught the attention of several Premier League clubs including Manchester United, with interim head coach Michael Carrick said to have given a 'glowing endorsement' of the attacker to director of football Jason Wilcox.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea closely monitoring Rogers’s situation

Title hopefuls Arsenal, reigning champions Liverpool and Champions League-chasing Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in Rogers, as have European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Over the last couple of months, Rogers’s form with Villa has declined at a time when speculation over his long-term future at the club continues to grow ahead of the summer transfer window.

Rogers has found the net just once in his last 15 Premier League appearances since the end of December, with Villa clinging on to fourth spot in the table, sitting just three points clear of Liverpool in fifth.

A recent report claims that Rogers is open to leaving Villa and is keen to take the next step in his career by joining a club capable of consistently competing for major honours.

In response to those rumours and Rogers’s drop-off in form, Villa boss Emery has insisted that the attacker is not getting distracted by speculation surrounding his future.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Emery hails Rogers’s attitude amid dip in form, transfer speculation

As quoted by Sky Sports, Emery said: “He’s focused and he’s here with us. Two years. And he’s been consistent. He’s been playing consistently and demanding.

“He knows how he’s getting his progress and how the team needs him playing in different positions, being versatile.

“He’s always focusing on his task. And as well, sometimes he’s playing brilliant, and sometimes not, but even not playing brilliant, he’s doing his task.

“He is having a fantastic season. He is part of everything offensively we have. His quality and his attitude is really fantastic.”

Aston Villa are under no immediate pressure to part ways with Rogers, who signed a contract extension with the club in November last year to keep him tied to Villa Park until June 2031.

It has previously been suggested that a deal in excess of £80m could tempt Villa to sell Rogers; his age, versatility and homegrown status, combined with his proven Premier League experience, allow the Midlands club to demand such a hefty fee.