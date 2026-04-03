Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea handed huge boost as £80m target reveals summer transfer stance

By Lewis Blain | 03 Apr 2026 07:45 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 20:23

Premier League heavyweights are circling ahead of what promises to be a fascinating summer transfer window, with several elite talents weighing up their futures.

Among them is one of England’s fastest-rising attacking stars, whose performances this season have elevated his reputation across Europe.

Now, a significant development has emerged that could spark a major transfer battle between some of the division’s biggest clubs.

Morgan Rogers now open to leaving Aston Villa this summer

© Imago / Every Second Media

According to reports, Morgan Rogers is understood to be 'open' to leaving Aston Villa this summer, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal all long-term admirers.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a breakout campaign and is now firmly on the radar of England boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

Rogers is believed to be keen on taking the next step in his career by joining a club capable of consistently competing for major honours.

There is also an understanding with Villa that this summer could represent the right time for a parting, particularly given the club’s financial situation and the player’s growing market value.

Manchester United are also monitoring developments, setting up a potential four-way Premier League battle for his signature.

How much will teams have to pay to sign Morgan Rogers?

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Any deal for Rogers is expected to exceed £80m, with some suggestions that the fee could even surpass the £100m that Jack Grealish commanded when he left Villa for Manchester City in 2021.

Villa are under no immediate pressure to sell, given that Rogers only signed a long-term contract last year, but missing out on Champions League football would significantly weaken their position.

Considering his age, versatility and output, combined with his homegrown status, Villa are expected to demand a premium fee for one of their most valuable assets.

Where should Morgan Rogers go?

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From a purely footballing perspective, Liverpool look like the most logical destination.

With Mohamed Salah set to depart Anfield, the Reds will be crying out for a dynamic attacking midfielder who can operate across multiple roles in the final third - something Rogers has already shown he can do.

By contrast, Chelsea already boast Cole Palmer in a similar creative role, while Arsenal are built around Martin Odegaard. At Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes remains the central figure.

Liverpool, therefore, offer the clearest pathway to both regular minutes and a starring role, making them the standout option if Rogers does decide to take the next step this summer.