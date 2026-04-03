FA Cup
Southampton
Apr 4, 2026 8.00pm
2
1
HT : 1 0
FT St. Mary's Stadium
Arsenal
  • Ross Stewart 35' goal
  • Cyle Larin 70' yellowcard
  • Samuel Edozie 71' yellowcard
  • Shea Emmanuel Charles 76' yellowcard
  • Shea Emmanuel Charles 85' goal
  • Joshua Quarshie 90'+7' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Viktor Gyökeres 60'
  • yellowcard Riccardo Calafiori 60'
  • yellowcard Riccardo Calafiori 61'
  • yellowcard Noni Madueke 61'
  • yellowcard Viktor Gyökeres 61'
  • goal Viktor Gyökeres 68'
  • yellowcard William Saliba 72'
  • yellowcard William Saliba 73'
  • yellowcard Martín Zubimendi 79'

Team News: Southampton vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Southampton vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sportsphoto

Vying for a precious FA Cup semi-final spot at Wembley, Southampton and Arsenal lock horns at St Mary's Stadium in Saturday evening's quarter-final battle.

The Saints progressed past Fulham 1-0 to reach the last eight, while the Gunners made hard work of a 2-1 win at Mansfield Town, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

SOUTHAMPTON vs. ARSENAL

SOUTHAMPTON

Out: Mads Roerslev (knee), Flynn Downes (suspended), Kuryu Matsuki (suspended), Alex McCarthy (wrist)

Doubtful: Welington (muscle), Jay Robinson (thigh), Leo Scienza (groin), Jack Stephens (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Peretz; Bree, Wood, Harwood-Bellis, Manning; Charles, Romeu; Fellows, Azaz, Edozie; Stewart

ARSENAL

Out: Mikel Merino (foot), Eberechi Eze (calf), Noni Madueke (knee), Piero Hincapie (unspecified)

Doubtful: Martin Zubimendi (knee), Declan Rice (unspecified), Bukayo Saka (unspecified), Leandro Trossard (hip), William Saliba (ankle), Gabriel Magalhaes (knee), Jurrien Timber (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kepa; White, Salmon, Mosquera, Calafiori; Havertz, Norgaard, Lewis-Skelly; Dowman, Gyokeres, Jesus 

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