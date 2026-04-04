Arsenal transfer news: 'Resistant' Premier League club fear Gunners approach as Mikel Arteta plans summer revamp

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Apr 2026 18:21

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has emerged as a serious target for Arsenal, the latest report has claimed.

The Gunners will hope to book their place in the semi-final of the FA Cup on Saturday night, but their clash with Southampton is less significant than their quest for Premier League glory.

Mikel Arteta's side lead the way at the top of the table, and their title charge has been built upon a strong defensive foundation.

His team have faced criticism at times for their attacking displays, with many fans and pundits calling for additional reinforcements this summer.

FootballTransfers claim that Newcastle winger Gordon has emerged as a target for Arsenal, with Arteta keen on strengthening the English contingent in the squad.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Anthony Gordon red flags: Why Arsenal should be wary of Newcastle star

Gordon has endured a difficult campaign with Newcastle, scoring just six goals in the league this season, with three of those goals coming from the penalty spot.

The Englishman's struggles this campaign are not a new issue considering he only netted six times in the top flight last term, and he has failed to find the back of the net in 47 of his past 59 Premier League fixtures.

His return in the final third is concerning, and though he may be available for a relatively modest sum if Newcastle miss out on European football, it is hard to see why he would be a top target for Arsenal.

Gordon is among the fastest players in the division, but the Gunners already have the likes of Gabriel Martinelli at the Emirates, and perhaps transfer funds would be better spent elsewhere.

© Imago / Every Second Media

What does Mikel Arteta need in attack?

Arteta's side have at times looked blunt in front of goal, especially when teams defend deep against them and deny space to striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Finding ways of breaking low blocks will be imperative if Arsenal are to sustain any success under their current manager, so the priority for the club in the coming summer should be to bring in a forward capable of scoring at a higher rate.

It may seem harsh on Gyokeres considering this is still his debut season, but it is damning that the Gunners have looked far more cohesive with Kai Havertz leading the line.