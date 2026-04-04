Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos make Raul Asencio 'decision' amid exit reports

By Matt Law | 04 Apr 2026 17:59 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 18:00

Real Madrid would reportedly be willing to sell Raul Asencio during this summer's transfer window if an 'interesting offer' were to arrive for the versatile defender.

The 23-year-old has made 30 appearances for Real Madrid this season, including 19 outings in La Liga, and he has been an important player for Los Blancos of late.

Indeed, injury issues for Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and David Alaba have seen Asencio become a key part of the first-team picture at Bernabeu.

The Spaniard featured on 46 occasions during the 2025-26 campaign, but he is not considered to be first choice when Real Madrid have a fully-fit squad.

© Imago

Real Madrid 'willing to sell' Asencio this summer

Dean Huijsen, Militao and Rudiger are ahead of him when it comes to the spots in the middle of the defence, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is the first-choice right-back.

There has recently been speculation surrounding Asencio's future in the Spanish capital.

According to El Mundo, while Asencio is valued at Bernabeu, there are some senior figures at Real Madrid that would be open to a summer departure.

The report claims that any 'interesting offers' for the defender would be considered.

Asencio was an unused substitute in Real Madrid's 2-1 loss to Mallorca on Saturday afternoon, and it is unlikely that he will be in the XI against Bayern Munich in the Champions League next week.

© Imago

Alaba could also leave Real Madrid this summer

Alaba could be allowed to leave Bernabeu on a free transfer this summer, but the expectation is that Rudiger - also out of contract in June - will sign a new deal.

Real Madrid are expected to move for a new centre-back this summer, with Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund admired.

Meanwhile, the capital giants have also been linked with Atalanta BC defender Honest Ahanor.

Real Madrid will be aiming to bounce back from Saturday's loss to Mallorca when they welcome Bayern for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.