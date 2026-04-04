Chelsea transfer news: Moises Caicedo reveals "truth" of Real Madrid rumours after Enzo Fernandez punishment

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Apr 2026 00:31

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has refused to rule out a move to Real Madrid in the summer, but he has insisted that he is focused on the Blues.

The Londoners will take on Port Vale on Saturday in the FA Cup, but Liam Rosenior has already confirmed that midfielder Enzo Fernandez will play no part due to the midfielder's comments about moving to the city of Madrid in Spain.

His comments have received significant backlash, but fellow midfielder Moises Caicedo has also sparked controversy.

The Ecuadorian did not rule out a potential exit to Real Madrid despite insisting his focus was on Chelsea, telling Spanish outlet AS: "You never know in football, don't you think?

"I have a contract with Chelsea now. The truth is, I haven't honestly thought about another club, about leaving London, but well, in the end, you never know in football."

Caicedo has been with Chelsea since moving from Brighton & Hove Albion for £115m in 2023, and losing the defensive midfielder would be a significant blow.

© Imago / Sportimage

Do Chelsea have a discipline problem after Caicedo, Fernandez comments?

Though Caicedo and Fernandez have both received backlash for their comments this week, left-back Marc Cucurella also drew criticism for his remarks about the team's transfer policy, as well as their decision to sack Enzo Maresca.

To have three players speak in such a manner during the international break is surprising, but it further highlights the lack of discipline at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have received seven red cards in the Premier League this season, two fewer than the current record of nine held by Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers.

The best teams often display a sense of togetherness, on and off the pitch, but it looks as if Rosenior has not yet addressed the troubling mentality of his squad.

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Liam Rosenior: Does Chelsea manager command respect?

Maresca managed to win both the Conference League and Club World Cup with the Blues, and while he did encounter issues at Stamford Bridge, he demonstrated an ability to compete tactically with the likes of Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta.

Rosenior's previous coaching experience includes stints at Hull and Strasbourg, and though he impressed at those sides, the 41-year-old had no experience at an elite team prior to joining Chelsea.

Perhaps Caicedo, Fernandez and Cucurella would not have spoken out had Maresca been in charge, and the players at Stamford Bridge may benefit from firm management.