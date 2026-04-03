How to watch Chelsea vs Port Vale: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 03 Apr 2026 17:52 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 18:33

League One side Port Vale will be dreaming of pulling off a major upset when they head to the capital for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Premier League giants Chelsea.

The Valiants stunned Sunderland in the previous round, while the Blues needed extra time to beat 10-man Wrexham.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the FA Cup clash.

What time does Chelsea vs. Port Vale kick off?

The quarter-final tie will get underway at 5:15pm on Saturday evening.

Where is Chelsea vs. Port Vale being played?

Chelsea's Stamford Bridge home will host the first meeting between the two sides in 97 years.

Liam Rosenior's side have found wins hard to come by in recent outings at Stamford Bridge, having failed to win their last four competitive home matches since beating West Ham United at the end of January.

How to watch Chelsea and Port Vale in the UK

TV channels

There are a number of ways to watch the match, with the cup tie set to be shown on BBC One and TNT Sports 1.

Streaming

The game will also be available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, while TNT Sport customers can watch via the HBO Max website and app.

Highlights

There should be highlights on the BBC Sport website and the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel.

The Match of the Day and TNT Sports Football Twitter accounts are likely to share key moments from the quarter-final fixture.

What is at stake for Chelsea and Port Vale?

The FA Cup is the only trophy Chelsea can still win this season after being knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain last month.

The Blues, who have lost four consecutive games, are overwhelming favourites to return to winning ways ahead of tricky Premier League games against Manchester City and Manchester United.

Port Vale, meanwhile, are enjoying a memorable cup run in a season that is set to end in relegation to the fourth tier.

League One's basement side have seen off Maldon & Tiptree, Bristol Rovers, Fleetwood Town, Bristol City and Sunderland to reach their first FA Cup quarter-final since the 1953-54 edition, when they beat Leyton Orient in the last eight before losing to West Bromwich Albion in the semi-finals.