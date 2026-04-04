FA Cup
Chelsea
Apr 4, 2026 5.15pm
7
0
HT : 3 0
FT Stamford Bridge
Port Vale
  • Jorrel Hato 2' goal
  • João Pedro 25' goal
  • Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel 42' goal
  • Tosin Adarabioyo 57' goal
  • Alejandro Garnacho 61' yellowcard
  • Liam Delap 61' yellowcard
  • Dário Essugo 62' yellowcard
  • Andrey Santos 69' goal
  • Ryan Kavuma-McQueen 78' yellowcard
  • Estêvão 82' goal
  • Josh Acheampong 85' yellowcard
  • Josh Acheampong 86' yellowcard
  • Alejandro Garnacho 90'+2' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Andre Gray 65'
  • yellowcard George Hall 65'
  • yellowcard E. Campbell 65'
  • yellowcard E. Campbell 66'
  • yellowcard George Hall 66'
  • yellowcard E. Archer 74'
  • yellowcard Tyler Magloire 85'

Chelsea vs. Port Vale team news: Liam Rosenior makes three changes for FA Cup quarter-final

By | , Last updated:

Chelsea, Port Vale starting lineups confirmed! Rosenior makes three Blues changes for FA Cup tie
© Imago / News Images

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has made just three changes to his starting lineup for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Port Vale.

The Blues are currently on a four-game losing streak in all competitions, their most recent defeat coming by a 3-0 scoreline at Everton prior to the March international break.

However, Rosenior has opted to stick with the majority of the team from the latest disappointment on Merseyside, albeit with Enzo Fernandez having been dropped after Rosenior criticised the midfielder's recent conduct.

Fernandez, Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo are three players to drop out of the team.

With Tosin Adarabioyo being recalled to the defence, Jorrel Hato has moved to left-back, while Andrey Santos comes into central midfield.

Estevao Willian makes his first start for Chelsea since the middle of February after recovering from a hamstring injury.

There is no place in the squad for Jamie Gittens, despite his own recent return to fitness, but academy player Ryan Kavuma-McQueen is named on the substitutes' bench.

© Iconsport / Sportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy

Waine returns to Port Vale XI for Chelsea game

Meanwhile, Port Vale boss Jon Brady has handed an immediate recall to Ben Waine on his return from international duty with New Zealand.

Waine, who scored the only goal of the game in the fifth-round win over Sunderland, will either play down the middle of the attack or in a deeper role alongside or behind Ben Garrity.

Port Vale are expected to line up with a back five, despite it not working in the recent 4-0 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Adarabioyo, Hato; Lavia, Santos; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Pedro

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Sarr, Cucurella, Essugo, Caicedo, Garnacho, Kavuma-McQueen, Delap

Port Vale XI: Gauci; Hall, Gabriel, Garrity, Walters, Ojo, Gordon, Waine, Sherif, John, Humphreys

Subs: Amos, Stockley, Archer, Croasdale, Shipley, Campbell, G. Hall, Magloire, Gray

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Chelsea related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe