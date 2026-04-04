Chelsea vs. Port Vale team news: Liam Rosenior makes three changes for FA Cup quarter-final

By Darren Plant | 04 Apr 2026 16:18 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 16:33

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has made just three changes to his starting lineup for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Port Vale.

The Blues are currently on a four-game losing streak in all competitions, their most recent defeat coming by a 3-0 scoreline at Everton prior to the March international break.

However, Rosenior has opted to stick with the majority of the team from the latest disappointment on Merseyside, albeit with Enzo Fernandez having been dropped after Rosenior criticised the midfielder's recent conduct.

Fernandez, Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo are three players to drop out of the team.

With Tosin Adarabioyo being recalled to the defence, Jorrel Hato has moved to left-back, while Andrey Santos comes into central midfield.

Estevao Willian makes his first start for Chelsea since the middle of February after recovering from a hamstring injury.

There is no place in the squad for Jamie Gittens, despite his own recent return to fitness, but academy player Ryan Kavuma-McQueen is named on the substitutes' bench.

© Iconsport / Sportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy

Waine returns to Port Vale XI for Chelsea game

Meanwhile, Port Vale boss Jon Brady has handed an immediate recall to Ben Waine on his return from international duty with New Zealand.

Waine, who scored the only goal of the game in the fifth-round win over Sunderland, will either play down the middle of the attack or in a deeper role alongside or behind Ben Garrity.

Port Vale are expected to line up with a back five, despite it not working in the recent 4-0 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Adarabioyo, Hato; Lavia, Santos; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Pedro

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Sarr, Cucurella, Essugo, Caicedo, Garnacho, Kavuma-McQueen, Delap

Port Vale XI: Gauci; Hall, Gabriel, Garrity, Walters, Ojo, Gordon, Waine, Sherif, John, Humphreys

Subs: Amos, Stockley, Archer, Croasdale, Shipley, Campbell, G. Hall, Magloire, Gray