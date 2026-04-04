Saturday's FA Cup predictions and previews including Man City vs. Liverpool

By Ben Knapton | 04 Apr 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 00:00

Today's FA Cup predictions and previews include a blockbuster opening quarter-final between Manchester City and Liverpool, in addition to Chelsea's hosting of Port Vale and Arsenal's trip to Southampton.

© Iconsport / SPI

Almost a fortnight on from winning the EFL Cup, Manchester City return to the Etihad Stadium to lock horns with Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday lunchtime.

These teams meet almost two months on from an eventful Premier League contest at Anfield where the Citizens staged a late turnaround to win 2-1, courtesy of goals from Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland.

We say: Manchester City 3-1 Liverpool

Eighteen of the last 19 meetings between Man City and Liverpool have produced two or more goals, and another entertaining contest between these familiar foes could be in store this weekend.

All eyes will be on whether Salah will be involved, but the Reds still possess several attackers capable of hurting the hosts. Nevertheless, Man City’s exceptional home form is difficult to ignore, and we are backing Guardiola’s men - buoyed by their recent EFL Cup triumph - to secure their place in the semi-finals.

> Click here to read our full preview for Man City vs. Liverpool, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy Live News

Seeking to avoid a fifth straight loss under head coach Liam Rosenior, Chelsea welcome third-tier outfit Port Vale to Stamford Bridge for an FA Cup quarter-final tie on Saturday evening.

There are 61 places separating these two teams in the English football pyramid, with the Blues sitting sixth in the Premier League and the Valiants placed rock bottom of League One.

We say: Chelsea 4-1 Port Vale

Despite their dreadful run of form at the end of March, Chelsea will be regarded as firm favourites to come out on top against their third-tier counterparts Port Vale, who arrive in the capital with nothing to lose and everything to gain in their quest to pull off a massive upset.

Even if Rosenior decides against selecting some of his star names from the start, the Blues’ superior squad depth and Premier League quality should be enough to book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

> Click here to read our full preview for Chelsea vs. Port Vale, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / PA Images

Having had a fortnight to dwell on one dose of knockout misery, Arsenal seek a fresh start in Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final showdown with Southampton at St Mary's.

The Gunners made hard work of their fifth-round triumph over Mansfield Town, while the Saints edged out Fulham 1-0 to earn a date with the record 14-time winners.

We say: Southampton 1-2 Arsenal

While the statuses of so many Gunners remain up in the air, Saturday evening's contest falls into the unpredictable category, as a makeshift Arsenal side were given a brilliant run for their money by Mansfield.

However, Southampton have their own selection concerns to contend with and also have bigger fish to fry in the Championship promotion race, so Arteta's men should book their ticket to the semi-finals, although it may not be pretty.

> Click here to read our full preview for Southampton vs. Arsenal including team news and predicted lineups