Preview: Wrexham vs Southampton - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 05 Apr 2026 13:38

Wrexham and Southampton square off on Tuesday evening in what is arguably the most important match of the season for both clubs.

Sitting in sixth and seventh position in the Championship table, whoever prevails at the Racecourse Ground will become favourites to secure a playoff spot come the end of the campaign.

Match preview

Although Southampton are currently the form team in the Championship, Wrexham's return during 2026 has gone under the radar.

Phil Parkinson's side have accumulated 30 points from their 16 games, just two points fewer than runaway leaders Coventry City.

However, the Welsh outfit had to show all of their resolve on Good Friday, fighting back from a two-goal half-time deficit to earn a 2-2 draw at West Bromwich Albion.

Despite dropping points at The Hawthorns, it was very much a point gained, and it ensured that Wrexham sit above their upcoming opponents by one point heading into this encounter.

That all said, the Red Dragons have collected just seven points from five matches, with defeats to Hull City and Watford preventing them from strengthening their hold of a playoff spot.

While Wrexham have only lost five of their 20 league games at the Racecourse Ground, they have conceded 30 goals, the joint-fourth worst return in the division.

© Iconsport / Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News/Paul Terry

Southampton's priority for the remainder of the season is promotion, with Tonda Eckert having worked wonders to move the club into a position where it would be a surprise if they missed out on the playoffs.

Nevertheless, their stunning 2-1 triumph over Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday evening has secure an FA Cup semi-final date at Wembley.

The Saints were deserved winners over the Gunners as they extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to 15 games.

Eckert's side have only dropped points to Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic and West Bromwich Albion during that incredible run, while two of the victories in a three-game winning Championship streak have been versus leaders Coventry City and in-form Norwich City.

A relentless schedule awaits Southampton over the coming weeks, yet the possibility - albeit sim - remains that winning their remaining seven Championship matches could still lead to automatic promotion.

Wrexham Championship form:

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Wrexham form (all competitions):

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Southampton Championship form:

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Southampton form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Despite his return from injury against West Brom, Wrexham forward Kieffer Moore may remain on the substitutes' bench.

Nathan Broadhead is an option for a recall in the final third, but Parkinson could be prepared to name the same starting lineup.

This game will come too soon for Ben Sheaf, despite his progress in recovering from a knee injury, but Liberato Cacace and Matty James remain sidelined.

Meanwhile, it would come as a surprise if Eckert did not make several changes to his Saints XI, largely to introduce fresh legs.

Shea Charles and Cyle Larin could return in midfield and attack respectively, while Cameron Archer may be used in the number 10 role.

Flynn Downes is also available again after serving a one-match ban at the weekend.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Kabore, Vyner, Dobson, Thomason; Windass, O'Brien; Smith

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Manning; Charles, Downes; Fellows, Archer, Azaz; Larin

We say: Wrexham 2-2 Southampton

Given the enormity of what Southampton achieved on Saturday evening, it remains to be seen whether they can maintain their performance level here. With confidence high, Eckert's side could deliver again, but we do not feel that it will be enough to overcome Wrexham in front of their own supporters.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.