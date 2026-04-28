Mo Salah injury update from Egypt sparks major doubt over whether he'll play for Liverpool again

By Lewis Blain | 28 Apr 2026 12:19

Liverpool could be facing the prospect of saying goodbye to Mohamed Salah in the most unexpected way possible, after a concerning injury update emerged following their recent win over Crystal Palace.

The Egyptian forward limped off during the match at Anfield, sparking immediate fears over the severity of the issue.

Now, fresh comments from his national team camp have only intensified concerns that his time in a Reds shirt may already be over.

Egypt chief provides Mo Salah injury update after Liverpool win vs Crystal Palace

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to Egypt national team director Ibrahim Hassan, Salah has suffered a hamstring tear that will require around four weeks of recovery.

That timeline would effectively rule him out of all of Liverpool’s remaining fixtures this season.

The news comes as a major blow for Liverpool, who are still battling to secure a strong finish and Champions League qualification.

More significantly, it casts serious doubt over whether Salah will get the chance to feature again before his expected summer departure.

Speaking after the game, manager Arne Slot admitted uncertainty over the situation, suggesting there is only a slim possibility of a return before the campaign concludes.

Mo Salah may have played his last game for Liverpool

© Iconsport / Jessica Hornby, Sportimage, SPI

If the diagnosis holds, there is a very real chance that Salah has already played his final game for Liverpool.

It would be a cruel and abrupt ending to what has been one of the most iconic spells in the club’s modern history.

After nine years at Anfield, countless goals, and a legacy that includes Premier League and Champions League triumphs, few would have imagined his farewell coming via injury rather than a final appearance in front of supporters at Anfield.

While there is some consolation in the fact that he is expected to be fit for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, that will do little to soften the blow for Liverpool fans hoping to see him one last time in red.

In truth, this update feels like an unfortunate but increasingly likely reality that Salah’s Liverpool career may already be over, and not in the way anyone would have wanted.