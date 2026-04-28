Khvicha Kvaratskhelia latest: Liverpool, Arsenal receive fresh transfer update on PSG star

By Oliver Thomas | 28 Apr 2026 09:20

Liverpool and Arsenal have suffered a fresh blow in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer.

The reigning Premier League champions and current leaders have both been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old, who has blossomed into a key player for Luis Enrique’s side.

Kvaratskhelia won the Champions League with PSG last season and has since contributed with 16 goals and nine assists in 42 appearances for the French giants this term, netting four goals across three European matches against Chelsea and Liverpool.

Reports emerged last month claiming that Arsenal were exploring an ambitious move to sign Kvaratskhelia, with Mikel Arteta’s side prepared to sell first-team players and reshape his attack ahead of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have allegedly been rebuffed on four separate occasions in their hunt for Kvaratskhelia and were recently informed that the £160m-rated Georgia international is not for sale.

There had been reports that Kvaratskhelia would be open to a high-profile switch to the Premier League, but the player’s father has made it clear that the attacker has no plans to leave PSG any time soon.

© Imago

Kvaratskhelia planning to stay at PSG despite Premier League interest

“Khvicha leaving PSG? He’s not thinking about that. He’s happy in Paris, where he is highly valued and respected by club,” Kvaratskhelia’s father Badri told Georgian news outlet Kviris Palitra.

“Why should he think about moving elsewhere when he is winning titles with the team and is one of PSG’s key players?

“If PSG no longer wishes to continue the cooperation, we will consider options, but for now, this is not being discussed”.

This comes after journalist Fabrizio Romano played down suggestions that Kvaratskhelia is “very happy” at the Parc des Princes.

On his YouTube channel, Romano said: “On Kvaratskhelia, we had rumours about Premier League clubs, Arsenal and more.

“I always told you, guys, that Kvaratskhelia basically just arrived at Paris Saint-Germain almost one year ago. It was January 2025, so he spent just 13, 14, 15 months at Paris Saint-Germain. Not a long time, and Kvaratskhelia is very happy at PSG.

“Today interview by the father of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia announcing his decision – he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, no plans to change, no plans to leave, and Kvaratskhelia taking an official position. He wants to continue at Paris Saint-Germain.”

© Iconsport / Nigel Roddis, Sportimage, SPI

Liverpool, Arsenal must search for Kvaratskhelia alternatives this summer

The news on Kvaratskhelia’s future comes as a blow for both Liverpool and Arsenal, who are expected to explore the transfer market for attacking reinforcements this summer.

Arne Slot's side are preparing for life without club legend Mohamed Salah, who is leaving upon the expiration of his contract in June, and will prioritise the addition of a new right-sided forward ahead of the new season.

While Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise would be an ideal acquisition, the Bundesliga champions do not wish to sell the £175m-rated winger, so Liverpool could shift their focus to RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande.

The Reds may also consider a swoop for Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, who is also on Arsenal and Bayern Munich’s radar after reports emerged that the England international is keen to explore a fresh challenge away from St James’ Park.

It is thought that any potential deal for Diomande or Gordon would require interested suitors to pay upwards of £75m this summer.