Arsenal transfer news: Andrea Berta scouts Turkish derby with multiple Gunners targets in mind

By Axel Clody | 28 Apr 2026 08:37

The Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, won 3-0 by the Lions on Saturday, did not turn heads merely thanks to the historic rivalry that played out on the pitch. Up in the stands at the Ali Sami Yen Rams Park, an illustrious observer was tracking every detail with a strategic eye.

Andrea Berta, the current Arsenal sporting director, was present in Istanbul with a clear-cut mission: to take a closer look at potential reinforcements for the upcoming transfer window.

According to AS, the Italian executive made the most of the showpiece to keep tabs on three specific Galatasaray names — all of differing profiles, but who tick boxes for specific needs in the North London squad. The main target is Victor Osimhen, a striker who continues to be hot property on the European market and is constantly being linked with elite clubs.

Osimhen on Arsenal's radar

© Iconsport / Ipp / Icon Sport

Even after splashing out heavily on Viktor Gyokeres in the previous transfer window, Arsenal do not appear minded to bring their hunt for a top-tier number nine to a close. The Sweden international landed amid a wave of expectation, but he has yet to deliver on the hype. Berta's presence in Istanbul reinforces the notion that the club are still in pursuit of a piece capable of taking their attacking unit up a notch.

Osimhen, in that context, emerges as a virtually unavoidable name. Physically imposing, ruthless in attacking the space behind defences and blessed with a sharp eye for goal, the Nigerian boasts the kind of attributes that broaden Mikel Arteta's tactical options. More than just statistics, this is a striker who commands respect from opposition defences, something the Gunners have, at certain points of the campaign, been crying out for.

During his stay in Turkey, Berta did not stop at observing performance on the pitch, but also gathered direct intelligence from Galatasaray officials regarding the player's contract situation. Signed on a permanent basis from Napoli for €75m (£64m) — a Turkish football record — Osimhen is the Lions' main attacking reference point and an idol of the Yellow & Reds' faithful.

What other players were Arsenal scouting?

© Imago / BSR Agency

Although the chief focus is on attack, Berta's scouting mission did not stop at Osimhen. Two further names caught the eye: Baris Alper Yilmaz and Ugurcan Cakir. Both are key figures in head coach Okan Buruk's set-up and a regular presence in the Turkey national team, helmed by Vincenzo Montella.

Yilmaz represents a profile increasingly valued in the modern game: the multi-functional footballer. Capable of operating on either flank, through the middle as a striker and even in defensive duties — including spells at right-back last season — he stands out for his intensity and his ability to adapt. At 25, he is in fine form, ranking among the leading attacking names in the Turkish top flight.

Cakir, meanwhile, offers a different type of security: the kind that comes from between the sticks. Signed for a record fee from Trabzonspor, the shot-stopper quickly justified the outlay with a string of consistent performances, particularly in the Champions League.

The numbers make for impressive reading. Across 12 matches in the competition, he racked up 40 saves, slotting in among the busiest and most reliable goalkeepers in the tournament. Against Liverpool in the last 16, he produced a memorable showing: 18 saves combined across the two legs, including a penalty stopped from Mohamed Salah.

In one of those games, he hit the 11-save mark — the highest figure recorded by a goalkeeper in a single Champions League match in the last 10 seasons.

The performances have not gone unnoticed by other heavyweights. Clubs such as Bayern Munich, Juventus and Inter Milan are tracking the goalkeeper's situation, particularly given the need to refresh their respective squads.