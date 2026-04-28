Premier League title race may take fresh twist as Arsenal’s rivals Man City are ‘in discussions’ over potentially-pivotal changes

By Oliver Thomas | 28 Apr 2026 09:50 , Last updated: 28 Apr 2026 09:53

Manchester City are in talks with the Premier League over the scheduling of two fixtures that could prove crucial in the title race with leaders Arsenal, according to a report.

The Citizens briefly climbed to the top of the table with a 1-0 win at Burnley almost a week ago, before Arsenal re-established their three-point lead at the summit with victory by the same scoreline at home to Newcastle United on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s troops have a game in hand on the Gunners, though, and know that victory in each of their remaining five fixtures could be enough to win their seventh title in 10 years under their Catalan coach.

Now that Man City have pencilled May 16 into their diary for the FA Cup final against Chelsea, the Premier League match away against Bournemouth on May 17 must be rescheduled.

The Citizens also have a home encounter with Crystal Palace that is yet to have been rearranged since it was removed from its initial date in March, following the club’s progress to the EFL Cup final.

According to BBC Sport, Man City, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are all in dialogue with the Premier League over the dates for these matches.

MAN CITY'S REMAINING FIXTURES IN ALL COMPETITIONS May 4: Everton vs. Man City | Premier League May 9: Man City vs. Brentford | Premier League May 16: Chelsea vs. Man City | FA Cup final May 24: Man City vs. Aston Villa | Premier League TBC: Bournemouth vs. Man City | Premier League TBC: Man City vs. Crystal Palace | Premier League

May 13 is said to be a proposed date for Palace’s visit to the Etihad, while May 19 has been mooted for Man City’s trip to the Vitality Stadium, with this fixture positioned in between the FA Cup final on May 16 and City’s final Premier League game of the season at home to Aston Villa on May 24.

However, that scenario would see Guardiola’s men play three times across just seven days, and sources have indicated that Man City are keen to explore alternative options.

Man City face “terrible” prospect of five PL games in 20 days

Following last weekend’s 2-1 win over Southampton in the FA Cup semi-finals, Guardiola said that the prospect of Man City playing their final five Premier League games across three weeks is “terrible”.

He told reporters: "That’s why I need [the squad]. In the last weeks, playing regularly the same team, I need the squad, we need all of them - better or worse, it doesn’t matter, because we will need it.

"You cannot play this amount of games, every three days with the same players - not possible. You have to manage good substitutions, everyone has to make a step forward. Of course, I’ll demand more from some, I want more and more and more.

“I learnt in this country as much days off, the team plays better. People believe as much you train you’ll play better, and it’s completely the opposite. You have to train, of course, [but] you have to arrive fresh in the moment of the game. I’ve learnt that since I arrived. In the beginning I trained a lot. Now, home, and quality time, quality, quality time.”

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When will Man City face Bournemouth and Crystal Palace in Premier League?

Another option suggested is for Bournemouth vs. Man City to be played on May 12 and Man City vs. Crystal Palace to take place on May 19, allowing the Citizens to have an extra day off to recover from the FA Cup final – it would also mean that they could play their final two league games at home.

The scheduling dilemma for the Premier League and Man City is further complicated by UEFA’s preference to keep its club tournament dates clear of domestic action, effectively making several potential slots unavailable for the rearranged matches.

While a final decision on when Man City’s Premier League games with Bournemouth and Crystal Palace is yet to have been made, BBC Sport understands that an announcement is expected soon.

Arsenal will understandably take a keen interest in the outcome, as they endeavour to fend off competition from the Citizens in their pursuit of their first top-flight title in more than two decades.

Man City will travel to Everton for their next Premier League game on Monday and they could head into this fixture six points behind Arsenal if they win two days earlier at home to Fulham.