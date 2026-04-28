Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'tracking' Diogo Costa as four Alisson replacements emerge

By Carter White | 28 Apr 2026 17:29 , Last updated: 28 Apr 2026 17:31

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa as a replacement for Alisson Becker.

Arguably the Reds' greatest-ever shot-stopper, the 33-year-old Brazilian has missed his side's last seven matches due to a muscular injury, with the Merseyside outfit knocked out of the Champions League during that spell.

Coming towards the end of his trophy-laden stint at Anfield, Alisson could be out of the door this summer, with head coach Arne Slot failing to rule out an off-season departure for the South American.

It is known that Juventus are very keen on securing the services of the goalkeeper, who is set to be offered a lucrative long-term contract by the Italian giants ahead of the upcoming 2026-27 campaign.

Alisson watched from the sidelines once again this weekend when goals from Alexander Isak, Andy Robertson and summer arrival Florian Wirtz sealed a 3-1 Anfield triumph over Crystal Palace.

© Imago

Liverpool keen on four goalkeepers amid Alisson uncertainty?

According to TEAMtalk, Premier League champions Liverpool are actively in the process of identifying a suitable successor for Alisson, who could leave Anfield after eight seasons in the summer.

The report claims that the Reds are interested in the possibility of bringing Porto's first-choice goalkeeper Costa to the English scene, with the 26-year-old one of the standout shot-stoppers in the European game.

As well as the Portugal international, it is understood that Liverpool have earmarked three Premier League goalkeepers as potential replacements for club legend Alisson within the coming months.

Enjoying an impressive debut season at the Stadium of Light under the stewardship of Regis Le Bris, Sunderland's Robin Roefs is supposedly of interest to the current English champions ahead of the summer.

On top of the Dutchman, it is believed that the Reds are considering off-season swoops for Manchester City youngster James Trafford and Bart Verbruggen of Brighton & Hove Albion before 2026-27.

© Iconsport / News Images

Liverpool have goalkeeping trust issues

At 25 years of age, Giorgi Mamardashvili was signed by Liverpool to eventually succeed Alisson in between the sticks, helping to continue an era of titles at the club under the watch of Slot.

However, the Georgia international has failed to fill the Brazilian's boots when called upon this season, raising concerns over whether the former Valencia man has a long-term future on Merseyside.

As a result, it is no surprise to find that Liverpool are scouring the European market for a new shot-stopper, with plenty of high-profile names already plying their club trades in the Premier League.