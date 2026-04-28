Real Madrid next manager: Jose Mourinho 'preferred candidate' to become next Los Blancos boss

By Carter White | 28 Apr 2026 16:44 , Last updated: 28 Apr 2026 16:45

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in bringing Benfica manager Jose Mourinho back to the club ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Los Blancos suffered a major injury blow during Friday night's 1-1 draw versus Real Betis, with star attacker Kylian Mbappe being forced off due to a muscular injury, impacting his side's quest for victory.

With the 2026 World Cup across the United States, Canada and Mexico less than two months away, the availability of the French star has been thrown into doubt ahead of football's biggest tournament.

Mbappe lifted the World Cup in 2018 but failed to make to back-to-back trophies in December 2022, when Les Bleus lostan all-timer final to Argentina, who were led by football legend Lionel Messi.

There is also another notable name in the medical room of Real Madrid at the moment in the form of Eder Militao, with the Brazil international potentially missing the World Cup to undergo surgery on a hamstring problem.

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Real Madrid want Mourinho back?

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano via Madrid Extra, Real Madrid are looking for replacements for Alvaro Arbeloa, who has failed to impress in the dugout at the Bernabeu this season.

The report claims that Los Blancos are set to make a decision regarding the manager's position 'soon', before the real work preparing for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign in La Liga commences.

It is understood that Real Madrid's hierarchy are interested in bringing former boss Mourinho back to the Spanish giants, with the 63-year-old spending a successful stint at the club between July 2010 and June 2013.

In fact, it is believed that the Portuguese manager is currently the preferred candidate ahead of the new season, with Los Blancos seemingly moving away from a future with Arbeloa at the wheel.

Mourinho has supposedly made it clear to the people close to him that he would be ready and willing to take an opportunity at Real Madrid, hoping to be given another crack at one of club football's most high-profile roles.

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Real Madrid's manager situation

After parting ways with Xabi Alonso near the conclusion of 2025, Real Madrid appointed former player Arbeloa as head coach until the end of the season, tasking the Spaniard with bringing short-term success to the club.

With just five matches of the competitive campaign remaining, it is safe to say that the 43-year-old has failed that particular remit, especially in the Champions League, with Los Blancos knocked out at the quarter-final stage.

Thing are not much better on the domestic scene, with the Bernabeu boys sitting a mammoth 11 points behind pacesetters Barcelona, who are two wins away from securing their third Spanish title in the past four years.