Real Madrid's Eder Militao makes 'major decision' after latest injury, as Brazil learn defender's World Cup fate

By Matt Law | 27 Apr 2026 17:43 , Last updated: 27 Apr 2026 17:46

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao will reportedly undergo surgery on his injured hamstring this week, ruling the Brazil international out of the 2026 World Cup.

Militao suffered a hamstring injury during Real Madrid's clash with Alaves on April 21, and there were immediately fears surrounding the defender, who has struggled with a number of fitness problems in recent years.

According to Marca, it has now been decided that Militao will undergo a hamstring operation in Finland this week.

The report claims that, in theory, Militao could have had conservative treatment which would potentially have allowed him to return to action in time to feature in the 2026 World Cup.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid's Militao 'to undergo' hamstring operation

However, there was a high risk of a relapse, and Militao has therefore chosen his long-term fitness over representing Brazil at this summer's tournament.

The 28-year-old has featured on 21 occasions for Real Madrid this season, scoring twice and registering one assist, but he will not play for Los Blancos again until 2026-27.

Militao has suffered two severe knee injuries in recent years, the first of which kept him out between August 2023 and March 2024, before being sidelined between November 2024 and June 2025 with another cruciate ligament tear.

This latest injury is Militao's third problem of the campaign, and he was absent between December 8 of last year and March 31 of this year with another muscular injury.

© Imago

When will Militao return to action?

Militao is expected to be on the sidelines for the next five months, meaning that he is unlikely to be back on the field until the end of September.

As a result, the defender will not miss too many games at the start of the 2026-27 campaign, but his early-season absence could lead to Real Madrid signing two new centre-backs this summer rather than one, especially as David Alaba is set to leave on a free transfer.

There is also speculation surrounding Antonio Rudiger's future, with the Germany international out of contract at the end of June, but he is expected to sign a new deal.