Man United transfer news: Red Devils suffer major transfer blow with 'indispensable' star 'not for sale'

By Matt Law | 29 Apr 2026 09:13 , Last updated: 29 Apr 2026 09:16

Real Madrid are reportedly not prepared to discuss an exit for Aurelien Tchouameni this summer amid the speculation linking the midfielder with a move to Manchester United.

The 20-time English champions are set to sign at least two new midfielders in the upcoming market, and Tchouameni is believed to be a leading target for the club.

There have been suggestions that Real Madrid would be prepared to let the France international leave this summer if they were able to land one of their main targets in that area of the field, with Manchester City's Rodri thought to be wanted by Los Blancos.

However, according to FootMercato, Real Madrid are unwilling to allow Tchouameni to leave, viewing the former Monaco youngster as 'indispensable' for the club.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid 'unwilling' to discuss Tchouameni exit

The report claims that the capital giants want to extend the Frenchman's contract, which currently runs until June 2028, potentially including a salary increase.

Tchouameni has once again been a vital player for Los Blancos during the current season, representing the club on 45 occasions in all competitions, scoring twice and registering two assists.

The 26-year-old made the move to Real Madrid from Monaco in the summer of 2022, and he has represented his current side on 191 occasions, scoring seven goals and registering eight assists.

Man United need to bring in a replacement for Casemiro this summer, with the Brazil international, who has scored nine Premier League goals this season, leaving at the end of June.

Manuel Ugarte is also expected to leave due to his struggles at Man United, meaning that at least two new midfielders will be required in the upcoming market.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Which other midfielders are targets for Man United?

Man United remain interested in Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba despite the Cameroon international's struggles during the 2025-26 campaign.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali, Bournemouth's Alex Scott and Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga are also seen as targets for the Red Devils.

Man United are on the verge of securing a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign, which will place them in a much stronger position heading into this summer's transfer window.