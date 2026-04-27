Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta's side circle Real Madrid gem in summer attack rebuild

By Axel Clody | 27 Apr 2026 09:14

Currently on loan from Real Madrid at Olympique Lyonnais until the end of the 2025-26 season, Endrick has emerged on the radar of one of England's top-flight heavyweights ahead of the summer transfer window.

Pushed down the pecking order by Kylian Mbappe since the start of the 2025-26 campaign, Endrick logically needed to leave Real Madrid in search of regular minutes. The Brazilian forward's wish was granted during the last winter transfer window, with a high-profile move to Ligue 1 at Olympique Lyonnais, via a loan deal until this June with no option to buy.

A few weeks on, the 19-year-old gem's record on his Rhone-side stint is more than favourable. In all competitions, Lyon's number nine has plundered seven goals and laid on seven assists in 17 matches, with four goals and six assists in 12 Ligue 1 outings. That despite the fact that Endrick did not prove decisive this Saturday during Paulo Fonseca's side's 3-2 victory over Auxerre.

Arsenal fancy their chances of landing Endrick

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

What about his future? Under contract until June 2030 with the Whites, Endrick will not extend his stay in the French city and is set to return to the Spanish capital. In the eyes of Real Madrid, his loan to Lyon is even on course to alter the trajectory of his career with the Whites. The Whites are picturing him as a wide forward rather than as an out-and-out number nine.

His rediscovered form may also give a few suitors ideas as the summer transfer window of 2026 nears. According to The Daily Briefing, a top-flight Premier League outfit is monitoring Endrick's situation: Arsenal. Locked in a battle for the English title and qualified for the Champions League semi-finals, Mikel Arteta's Gunners intend to use the upcoming summer window to reshape their attacking ranks.

According to that source, Endrick could be available on the market in the summer. Put another way, Arsenal are convinced that Real Madrid will open the door to his departure. Where could he fit into the English capital? Centrally, Viktor Gyokeres is untouchable, but a slot could open up if his compatriot Gabriel Jesus departs. On the right wing, the competition appears stiffer with Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke firmly in the picture.

Endrick's path forward in Madrid

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Boasting a market value of €30m (£25m), Endrick is no doubt secretly dreaming of finally exploding into life at Real Madrid, who shelled out €40m (£40m) to land him in the summer of 2024 from Palmeiras. For now, the Brazil international has scored only seven goals in 40 matches in all competitions for the Whites.

The Brazilian's hopes of forcing his way back into Real Madrid contention will hinge on his ability to translate his Lyon production into the Spanish capital. With Real Madrid reportedly keen to repurpose him out wide, the summer pre-season period could prove pivotal in determining whether the youngster carves out a long-term role with the Whites or whether the Gunners' interest gathers genuine momentum.