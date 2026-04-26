Arsenal transfer news: Gunners seriously interested in signing £69m Sporting defender

By Saikat Mandal | 26 Apr 2026 17:17

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Maxi Araujo from Sporting CP ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are currently locked in an intense Premier League title race, sitting top of the table with 73 points from 34 matches, albeit having played a game more than Manchester City.

Regardless of how the title race unfolds, Mikel Arteta is expected to strengthen his squad in the summer, with defensive reinforcements among the priorities.

Arsenal eye move for Maxi Araujo?

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According to a report from Portuguese newspaper Record, Arsenal are one of three Premier League clubs keen on signing Araujo and have identified him as a leading target.

The 26-year-old has impressed with his performances in both domestic and European competitions, catching the attention of the North London club.

Araujo has made 24 league appearances this season, registering four goals and three assists, while also contributing to three goals in 11 Champions League starts.

It is understood that Arsenal have already made initial contact with the player’s representatives to explore a potential deal.

The defender has a release clause of €80m (£69m), although Sporting are reportedly open to negotiating a fee closer to €60m (£52m).

Do Arsenal need a new left-back?

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While Araujo is primarily a left-back, his versatility allows him to operate in more advanced roles, including as a winger or attacking midfielder.

Araujo can be a fantastic signing for the Gunners as he can provide the tactical flexibility in both defensive and attacking systems.

However, Arsenal already have several options in that position, including Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie and Myles Lewis-Skelly, with Jurrien Timber also capable of filling in.

Even if Lewis-Skelly were to depart, the Gunners would still have sufficient depth, suggesting that a major investment in another left-back may not be essential.