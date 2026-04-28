Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Ben Knapton | 28 Apr 2026 08:42

Compared to the anticipated goal-fest between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, neutrals are not expecting sparks to fly when Atletico Madrid and Arsenal face off in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The Gunners scraped past Sporting Lisbon 1-0 to earn a date with the Rojiblancos, who upset the odds against Barcelona in the quarter-finals with a 3-2 aggregate triumph.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the first leg.

What time does Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal kick off?

Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal has been scheduled for an 8pm kickoff on Wednesday, April 29.

The Gunners and the Arsenal Women's team are both playing on the same evening - Renee Slegers's side face Leicester City in the Women's Super League at 7pm.

Where is Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal being played?

Atletico are hosting Arsenal at their Estadio Metropolitano home, on what will be only the Gunners' second-ever visit to the stadium.

Arsenal's first stopover at the Metropolitano came in the second leg of their 2017-18 Europa League semi-final, which proved to be Arsene Wenger's last European game as Gunners boss, as a Diego Costa goal sealed a 1-0 win on the night and a 2-1 aggregate victory for Diego Simeone's men.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK.

TNT Sports 1 can be accessed on channel 413 (Sky), 521 (Virgin Media) and 408 (BT/EE TV) for fans with the relevant package.

Online streaming

Broadcasters' respective apps such as Sky Go and Virgin TV Go will offer live-streaming of the event for those with a TNT Sports add-on.

Supporters can also watch the game via HBO Max, where a monthly TNT Sports subscription ranges from £25.99 to £34.99 per month.

Highlights

Highlights of the first leg will be available to view on the TNT Sports website and YouTube channel soon after full time.

BBC One will also be showing a Champions League version of Match of the Day at 10.40pm.

What is at stake for Atletico Madrid and Arsenal?

A precious first-leg lead, although Atletico fans would not be sitting comfortably with a one or even two-goal advantage before their side travel to the Emirates for the return fixture next week.

However, the hosts boast a particularly pleasing European record ahead of Wednesday's game, as they have never lost a home game to an English club in a Champions League knockout match, earning three wins and three draws from those six contests.

Arsenal could therefore create UCL history for Premier League teams with success in the Spanish capital, and Mikel Arteta's men are also bidding to equal an all-time record of their own.

Indeed, the Gunners have not lost any of their 12 games in the Champions League this season, and only once before have they gone 13 without defeat - when they reached the final in the 2005-06 season.