Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'refuse to give up' on £100m target with key advantage over Barcelona

By Lewis Blain | 29 Apr 2026 12:42

Arsenal remain firmly in the hunt for one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards despite growing competition for his signature.

While Barcelona are pushing hard to secure a deal, the Gunners are refusing to back down in what is becoming a high-stakes transfer battle.

With multiple elite clubs involved, the race is heating up ahead of the summer window.

Arsenal won't give up in race to sign Julian Alvarez

© Imago

Julian Alvarez remains a top target for Arsenal, who 'refuse to give up' hope of signing the striker this summer.

Despite the player making Barcelona his preferred destination, Arsenal, along with Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, are still actively in the race.

According to reports, talks between Alvarez’s representatives and Barcelona are ongoing, but other interested clubs have been kept informed and remain ready to act.

Crucially, Arsenal have made it clear they are willing to deploy Alvarez in his preferred central role, something that has strengthened their position as they look to convince him over a move to North London.

How much would Julian Alvarez cost Arsenal this summer?

© Iconsport

LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid are expected to demand in excess of £100 million for Alvarez.

That price point presents a challenge for Barcelona, who are hoping to negotiate a lower fee or include players in any potential deal.

In contrast, Arsenal and other Premier League clubs are prepared to offer straight cash, which is something that could prove decisive.

There is also a preference from Atletico to sell the Argentine outside of Spain rather than strengthen a direct rival, handing Arsenal a potentially significant advantage in negotiations.

Julian Alvarez could solve Arsenal striker problem

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Arsenal's persistence in this deal could be driven by a clear need for a reliable and elite forward.

With ongoing concerns surrounding Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, both of whom have struggled with injuries and consistency, the Gunners are in the market for a more dependable focal point in attack.

Alvarez fits that profile perfectly - he is proven at the highest level, capable of leading the line week in, week out, and still only entering his peak years, offering the kind of long-term solution Arsenal have arguably been missing.

There have also been question marks over alternative targets, with some options failing to fully convince as a leading no.9. That only strengthens the case for pushing hard for Alvarez, even at a £100 million price point.

The 26-year-old would be a statement move that could finally give Arsenal the clinical edge needed to compete consistently for the biggest honours.