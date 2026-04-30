Fulham lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture amid Ryan Sessegnon injury worry

By Ben Knapton | 30 Apr 2026 08:05

Fulham's most recent match-winner Ryan Sessegnon is a moderate injury doubt for Saturday's Premier League match with London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates.

The former Tottenham Hotspur wide man struck the only goal in last weekend's 1-0 win over Aston Villa, but he then had to be withdrawn in the 81st minute with an unexplained issue.

Marco Silva is hopeful that Sessegnon has avoided a serious issue, but he also stressed the need to exercise caution over the 25-year-old given his rotten luck with injuries over the years.

With Antonee Robinson fit and raring to go, Silva may see no need to take a risk of Sessegnon, whose demotion could be the only change to an otherwise settled Cottagers XI.

If Sessegnon is indeed spared, Robinson would join Timothy Castagne, Joachim Andersen and Calvin Bassey in front of ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who made 125 appearances for the Gunners during a four-year spell from 2018 to 2022.

Another erstwhile Mikel Arteta student - Emile Smith Rowe - should line up in the number 10 position too, but fellow Hale End graduate Alex Iwobi will not be involved because of a thigh injury.

As a result, Harry Wilson and Samuel Chukwueze should continue in support of Raul Jimenez, who boasts two goals from his last four games against the Gunners.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Jimenez

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up against Fulham