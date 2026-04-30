Arsenal lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze return

By Ben Knapton | 30 Apr 2026 08:05 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 08:06

Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze could both be restored to the first XI when the Gunners host Fulham in Saturday's Premier League showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

Neither England international made the first XI for Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, as Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli started alongside Viktor Gyokeres at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Mikel Arteta's selection calls did not go down well with Arsenal fans, although with Eze picking up a knock against Newcastle United and Saka only just back from an Achilles problem, his decisions were understandable.

Some may be of the view that Saka and Eze should be rested completely before the second leg, but while there is a Premier League title on the line, the pair may not be afforded that luxury.

As a result, Saka and Eze could both be restored to the attack alongside Gyokeres, whose attacking partner and rival Kai Havertz remains a major doubt with the muscle injury he picked up last weekend.

Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Martin Odegaard should be maintained in the middle of the park too, but defensive readjustments are likely, even with Jurrien Timber (groin) likely to miss out again.

Cristhian Mosquera is a candidate to replace the under-performing Ben White, while Riccardo Calafiori was back on the bench in midweek and could demote Piero Hincapie to the bench.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze

> Click here to see how Fulham could line up against Arsenal