Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal: Highlights, man of the match, stats as a tale of three penalties sees Champions League semi-final first leg finish all square

By Matt Law | 29 Apr 2026 22:01 , Last updated: 29 Apr 2026 22:05

Atletico Madrid came from behind to draw 1-1 with Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final in the Spanish capital on Wednesday night.

Arsenal took the lead through Viktor Gyokeres late in the first period, with the Sweden international scoring from the penalty spot after David Hancko had fouled the Gunners striker inside the box.

Atletico then had a penalty of their own early in the second half, which Julian Alvarez dispatched, and that proved to be the end of the scoring at Metropolitano Stadium.

Arsenal were awarded a second penalty late on when Eberechi Eze went down inside the box under a challenge from Hancko, but it was overturned following advice from VAR.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

We battled toe-to-toe.



A chance to finish the job at home in N5 ✊ pic.twitter.com/RfD8mLQdhn — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 29, 2026

It is a case of as you were between Atletico and Arsenal, and the semi-final is therefore delicately poised ahead of the return fixture in the English capital next week.

Arsenal were the better team in the first half, while Atletico were the stronger in the second, so a draw was about right, although the Gunners will point to the late penalty that was controversially overturned.

Atletico head coach Diego Simeone would have been furious with his team's performance in the first half, with Arsenal allowed to navigate the opening 45 minutes without major incident.

However, that all changed in the second half, and the Red and Whites will feel that they should have scored a second during a period of domination after making it 1-1.

Arsenal will be the favourites considering that the second leg is at the Emirates Stadium and it is level in the tie, but the Spanish outfit are certainly good enough to navigate their way into the final.

ATLETICO MADRID VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

Viktor Gyokeres goal vs. Atletico Madrid (44th min, Atletico Madrid 0-1 Arsenal)

Viktor Gyokeres converts from the spot to put Arsenal ahead ⚽



Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/xBytKfRKEH — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 29, 2026

Arsenal take the lead from the penalty spot shortly before the half-time break, as Gyokeres smashes the ball into the back of the net after the Gunners striker had been fouled by Hancko.

Julian Alvarez goal vs. Arsenal (56th min, Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal)

Julian Alvarez smashes home from the spot to bring Atletico Madrid level ⚽



Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/gPL0l1Oi0A — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 29, 2026

Atletico have a penalty of their own when Ben White is penalised for a handball following a VAR check, and Alvarez steps up to fire the ball into the back of the net for 1-1.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ANTOINE GRIEZMANN

© Imago / Newscom World

Griezmann is leaving Atletico at the end of June, with the Frenchman heading to Orlando City, and his presence will be missed desperately by the Red and Whites.

The 35-year-old rolled back the years with a Grade A performance on Wednesday night, and he deserved to be on the winning side such was the level of his overall display in the Spanish capital.

ATLETICO MADRID VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Atletico Madrid 52%-48% Arsenal

Shots: Atletico Madrid 18-11 Arsenal

Shots on target: Atletico Madrid 4-2 Arsenal

Corners: Atletico Madrid 6-1 Arsenal

Fouls: Atletico Madrid 7-11 Arsenal

BEST STATS

Fewest games needed to score 25 Champions League goals by a South American:



◉ 41 - Julian Alvarez ?

◎ 42 - Lionel Messi



La Araña breaks Messi's record. ?️ https://t.co/fFBmfIv8YK — Squawka (@Squawka) April 29, 2026

Including tonight's game, Arsenal (57) and Atlético Madrid (55) are the two teams from Europe's big-five leagues who have played the most matches across all competitions in 2025/26. ? https://t.co/bF36L99sSS — Squawka (@Squawka) April 29, 2026

Since the start of December 2025, Martín Zubimendi has made more starts than any other midfielder for a big-five European league club across all competitions (31st tonight). ? pic.twitter.com/XKneuPHVSR — Squawka (@Squawka) April 29, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Arsenal's attention will now switch back to the Premier League; the Gunners will go six points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the summit if they beat Fulham on Saturday evening.

Atletico, meanwhile, will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they resume their domestic campaign away to Valencia on Saturday afternoon.