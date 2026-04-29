Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal: Highlights, man of the match, stats as a tale of three penalties sees Champions League semi-final first leg finish all square

Atletico Madrid came from behind to draw 1-1 with Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final in the Spanish capital on Wednesday night.
Arsenal took the lead through Viktor Gyokeres late in the first period, with the Sweden international scoring from the penalty spot after David Hancko had fouled the Gunners striker inside the box.
Atletico then had a penalty of their own early in the second half, which Julian Alvarez dispatched, and that proved to be the end of the scoring at Metropolitano Stadium.
Arsenal were awarded a second penalty late on when Eberechi Eze went down inside the box under a challenge from Hancko, but it was overturned following advice from VAR.
SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT
We battled toe-to-toe.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 29, 2026
A chance to finish the job at home in N5 ✊ pic.twitter.com/RfD8mLQdhn
It is a case of as you were between Atletico and Arsenal, and the semi-final is therefore delicately poised ahead of the return fixture in the English capital next week.
Arsenal were the better team in the first half, while Atletico were the stronger in the second, so a draw was about right, although the Gunners will point to the late penalty that was controversially overturned.
Atletico head coach Diego Simeone would have been furious with his team's performance in the first half, with Arsenal allowed to navigate the opening 45 minutes without major incident.
However, that all changed in the second half, and the Red and Whites will feel that they should have scored a second during a period of domination after making it 1-1.
Arsenal will be the favourites considering that the second leg is at the Emirates Stadium and it is level in the tie, but the Spanish outfit are certainly good enough to navigate their way into the final.
ATLETICO MADRID VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS
Viktor Gyokeres goal vs. Atletico Madrid (44th min, Atletico Madrid 0-1 Arsenal)
Viktor Gyokeres converts from the spot to put Arsenal ahead ⚽— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 29, 2026
Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/xBytKfRKEH
Arsenal take the lead from the penalty spot shortly before the half-time break, as Gyokeres smashes the ball into the back of the net after the Gunners striker had been fouled by Hancko.
Julian Alvarez goal vs. Arsenal (56th min, Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal)
Julian Alvarez smashes home from the spot to bring Atletico Madrid level ⚽— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 29, 2026
Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/gPL0l1Oi0A
Atletico have a penalty of their own when Ben White is penalised for a handball following a VAR check, and Alvarez steps up to fire the ball into the back of the net for 1-1.
MAN OF THE MATCH - ANTOINE GRIEZMANN
Griezmann is leaving Atletico at the end of June, with the Frenchman heading to Orlando City, and his presence will be missed desperately by the Red and Whites.
The 35-year-old rolled back the years with a Grade A performance on Wednesday night, and he deserved to be on the winning side such was the level of his overall display in the Spanish capital.
ATLETICO MADRID VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS
Possession: Atletico Madrid 52%-48% Arsenal
Shots: Atletico Madrid 18-11 Arsenal
Shots on target: Atletico Madrid 4-2 Arsenal
Corners: Atletico Madrid 6-1 Arsenal
Fouls: Atletico Madrid 7-11 Arsenal
BEST STATS
Fewest games needed to score 25 Champions League goals by a South American:— Squawka (@Squawka) April 29, 2026
◉ 41 - Julian Alvarez ?
◎ 42 - Lionel Messi
La Araña breaks Messi's record. ?️ https://t.co/fFBmfIv8YK
Including tonight's game, Arsenal (57) and Atlético Madrid (55) are the two teams from Europe's big-five leagues who have played the most matches across all competitions in 2025/26. ? https://t.co/bF36L99sSS— Squawka (@Squawka) April 29, 2026
Since the start of December 2025, Martín Zubimendi has made more starts than any other midfielder for a big-five European league club across all competitions (31st tonight). ? pic.twitter.com/XKneuPHVSR— Squawka (@Squawka) April 29, 2026
WHAT NEXT?
Arsenal's attention will now switch back to the Premier League; the Gunners will go six points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the summit if they beat Fulham on Saturday evening.
Atletico, meanwhile, will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they resume their domestic campaign away to Valencia on Saturday afternoon.