Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'battle' three Premier League clubs to sign the next Martin Odegaard

By Saikat Mandal | 29 Apr 2026 17:29

Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to sign Scandinavian wonderkid Eirik Granaas ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Reds are expected to oversee a significant rebuild in the coming months, with several additions across multiple positions anticipated as the club look to strengthen the first-team squad.

At the same time, Liverpool remain committed to developing elite young talent, and the club continue to search for prospects capable of making the jump to senior football, much like Rio Ngumoha.

The 16-year-old midfielder has reportedly been attracting attention across Europe and is already being described in some circles as the ‘next Martin Odegaard’ because of his rapid development.

The Norwegian youngster, who currently plays for Fredrikstad FK, also made headlines by becoming the youngest player in Norwegian league history when he debuted at just 15 years and 90 days old.

Liverpool battle several Premier League clubs for Eirik Granaas?

According to TeamTalk, Liverpool are expected to face strong competition from Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle Unitedfor the teenager’s signature.

The Gunners, who have built a strong reputation for investing in youth, are said to have tracked his progress closely for some time, although rival clubs have now intensified the chase.

The report adds that the Magpies could emerge as particularly serious contenders, having made it clear they intend to compete strongly for Granaas.

Interest is not confined to England either, with European heavyweights such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund also believed to be monitoring the situation.

Eirik Granaas: Player for the future?

Granaas has already made 13 senior appearances for Fredrikstad and scored his first goal for the club earlier this month, underlining how quickly he is progressing.

Even if an agreement were reached soon, the youngster would not be able to move to England officially until 2028 because of age-related transfer regulations, though that is unlikely to discourage interested clubs from planning ahead.

With so many elite sides pursuing him, the final decision may come down to which project offers the clearest route into senior football, as that pathway could prove just as important as prestige or money.