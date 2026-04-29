By Matthew Cooper | 29 Apr 2026 17:16

Aston Villa have been backed to win the Europa League by club legend Gareth Barry ahead of their semi-final first leg clash against Nottingham Forest on Thursday.

Villa reached the final four by finishing second in the league phase and beating Lille and Bologna in the knockout stages.

Manager Unai Emery has lifted the trophy four times with Sevilla and Villarreal and is looking to add a fifth to his collection, while Villa have never won the competition before and have not won a major European trophy since 1982.

And Barry, who has made the most Premier League appearances for Villa, believes his former club will be victorious.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, Barry has delivered his verdict on Villa's season so far.

Aston Villa sent Europa League prediction by club legend

© Sports Mole / Midnite

"It was unbelievable that there was talk of them winning the league possibly about ten weeks ago, but their dip in form came with injuries to key players in the midfield that Emery uses so much," Barry told Sports Mole on behalf of Midnite.

"[Youri] Tielemans, [Boubacar] Kamara, [John] McGinn, they all came out of the team at the same time and he’s such a tactical manager who relies on that type of player, the form dipped. It’s no surprise that now Tielemans and McGinn have come back, they look like a solid unit again.

"So definitely [they can finish] in the top five and [qualify for] the Champions League, I think they are nailed on for that and I think they can win the Europa League which, as a Villa fan living in the area, desperate to win a trophy, I’m looking forward to the end of the season."

Morgan Rogers transfer would cause “heartbreak”

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

However, the Premier League's strict financial rules have had a major effect on Villa's ambitions in recent years and Barry believes it will cause "heartbreak" for fans if the club are forced to sell a star player like Morgan Rogers this summer as a result.

"I don’t think Villa are on their own in that situation but it will be frustrating for the fans and club," Barry added. "If they’ve got that money there to be spent, they want a certain type of player.

"That’s why the Champions League is key to qualifying for. It will bring in the extra revenue to attract that type of player, but it’s sad when you saw [Jacob] Ramsey got sold last year, it upset the dressing room a bit, it upset the fans being a local lad.

"If they are going to have to lose a player like Morgan Rogers because of that it’s going to be heartbreak for a lot of fans and for the team. They are tough to replace, that type of player. It’s frustrating and tough to understand all these rules, and it is tough it's affecting Aston Villa."

Rogers has been one of Villa's most important players this season, making 21 goal contributions across all competitions, and the 23-year-old has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Midnite, one of the fastest-growing betting and casino companies in the world, has today proven that it really is BUILT DIFFERENT, by becoming the first betting app to place a bet in space. The bet in question backed England to win the World Cup, and was placed by former England midfielder, Gareth Barry.