Man Utd transfer news: Aston Villa could be 'willing to sign' 28y/o attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 29 Apr 2026 16:14

Aston Villa are reportedly willing to explore a permanent move for Marcus Rashford during the summer transfer window.

The England international has not played for Manchester United since December 2024 after reportedly falling out of favour under former head coach Ruben Amorim.

The 28-year-old joined Barcelona on loan last summer and, while not always a guaranteed starter, has still made a useful contribution under Hansi Flick, registering 13 goals and 10 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions.

Barcelona hold an option to sign Rashford permanently for £26m, but reports suggest the Catalan club are reluctant to activate the clause because of continuing financial constraints.

That uncertainty could open the door for Villa, where Rashford previously spent the second half of last season on loan, although the player is believed to favour extending his stay in Spain if possible.

Aston Villa want Marcus Rashford permanent move?

© Imago / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to Sky Sports News, Villa are monitoring Rashford’s situation closely and could move for him permanently this summer.

Rashford impressed during his short spell at Villa Park and could now be reunited with Unai Emery, who is said to be an admirer of his qualities.

Villa are currently fifth in the Premier League table and appear well placed to secure Champions League football next season unless they suffer a dramatic collapse in the closing weeks.

Should that happen, the Villans would likely have the financial strength required to pursue Rashford, especially as United are reportedly unwilling to sanction another temporary deal with Barcelona.

What does the future hold for Marcus Rashford?

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Michael Carrick has recently indicated that no final decision has yet been made on Rashford, leaving open the possibility of the academy graduate rebuilding his career at Old Trafford.

Unless Barcelona trigger the purchase option, Rashford is expected to return to Man Utd this summer, although another move away remains highly possible.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked, but if given the choice, the attacker may prefer a return to Villa, where European football and familiarity under Emery could prove more attractive than a switch to North London.