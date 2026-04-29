Mykhaylo Mudryk update: Chelsea winger 'learns' FA punishment, decides on next step in bid to save career at top level

By Darren Plant | 29 Apr 2026 16:01

Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has allegedly been handed a four-year suspension by the Football Association.

In December 2024, it was revealed that the Ukraine international had tested positive for the banned substance meldonium.

As a result, the former Shakhtar Donetsk star was provisionally suspended by the FA, subject to the result of the 'B' sample.

Although that sample, as expected, seemingly came back as positive, almost 18 months has passed by without an official update.

However, during that period, it was widely reported that the 25-year-old was facing the possibility of being kept sidelined until 2028.

© Imago

Mudryk update as FA punishment revealed

As reported by sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs, the FA has decided to impose the maximum possible punishment.

Nevertheless, that has led to Mudryk launching an appeal with the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS).

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba found himself in a similar situation during 2023-24, with his appeal eventually leading to the ban being reduced to 18 months.

Mudryk, who has always denied any wrongdoing and has already been sidelined for nearly 15 months, will be hoping for the same result when his case is heard at a later date.

The report adds that Mudryk has employed the same firm - Morgan Sports Law - as Pogba did to represent him.

© Imago

What is best-case scenario for Mudryk?

At this point in time, an appeal hearing is yet to be sanctioned or arranged, leaving Mudryk facing a further period of uncertainty.

There will be the fear that the saga will be prolonged for months rather than weeks, but Mudryk may also feel that he could be in a position to return for pre-season training if things go his way.

Should the ban be upheld, Mudryk will not be allowed to return to football until the back end of 2028, when he will nearly be 29 years of age.