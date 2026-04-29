How Man United captain Bruno Fernandes could help Michael Carrick secure long-term role at Old Trafford

By Matt Law | 29 Apr 2026 15:51 , Last updated: 29 Apr 2026 15:53

Michael Carrick's chances of being handed the Manchester United managerial job on a long-term basis have reportedly been strengthened due to his strong relationship with club captain Bruno Fernandes.

Man United are on the brink of securing Champions League football for next season, sitting third in the Premier League table, 11 points ahead of fifth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

A final decision on Carrick's future is yet to be made, but the 44-year-old is the firm favourite to be handed the managerial position on a long-term basis.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Carrick's relationship with Fernandes has strengthened the Englishman's chances of securing the position beyond the end of the season.

Fernandes has once again been hugely influential for the Red Devils this season, coming up with eight goals and 20 assists in 33 appearances in all competitions.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Man United managerial search: Fernandes could help Carrick land Old Trafford position

“I also wanted to mention Bruno Fernandes, because that shows how important it is to have this kind of manager. Bruno said in an interview with the BBC last week that when Carrick arrived, nobody expected United to be third in the table at this stage. The expectation was for a very difficult second half of the season, but Carrick has brought stability," Romano said on his official YouTube channel.

“Tactically, he has been perfect. His approach with the dressing room leaders has been perfect. And with Bruno Fernandes, he has an excellent relationship. Bruno is a crucial part of the dressing room, and United believe that Carrick’s work can also help them keep Bruno next season.

“Saudi clubs remain very interested, as they have been for years, but United think Carrick could be an important factor in Bruno staying for Champions League football next season.

“The relationship with key players is clearly fantastic. Look at how Harry Maguire and others are talking about Carrick. That is another very important point.”

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Carrick is the favourite to become Man United's new permanent head coach

Romano also discussed Carrick's future at Man United, explaining: “Manchester United have continued their internal discussions about the managerial position, and what happens next, but at the same time Carrick’s chances of continuing as Man Utd coach and becoming the permanent manager are increasing week after week.

“Why? Because of the excellent relationship with people at the club, with the players, and of course because of the results. What he has been doing in terms of performances and results has been special.”

The 20-time English champions have won nine, drawn two and lost two of their 13 matches since Carrick's arrival, with the Englishman replacing Ruben Amorim at the helm.

Man United will take on Liverpool, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion in their final four Premier League matches of the campaign.