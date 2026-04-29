Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Osasuna: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Marc Bernal, Jules Kounde latest

By Aishat Akanni | 29 Apr 2026 15:37 , Last updated: 29 Apr 2026 17:00

Barcelona travel to Osasuna on Saturday evening, hoping to maintain their grip on the 2025-26 La Liga title as they prepare to wrap up a remarkable season in style.

The Catalan outfit are currently 11 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, and Hansi Flick’s side are on course to win the league for the second season in a row and third time in four years.

With just a handful of games remaining, Barcelona will be eager to keep the pressure on and avoid any slip-ups before the crucial El Clasico showdown with Real Madrid on May 10 that could effectively seal the title.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Osasuna, who are ninth in the division.

Raphinha

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 2 (vs. Osasuna)

Raphinha suffered a hamstring injury while representing Brazil during the March international break, and the attacker has only recently returned to full training after a five-week layoff. He is in contention for Saturday’s clash with Osasuna, though Barcelona are likely to be cautious with him ahead of the El Clasico on May 10.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Yamal suffered a hamstring injury during the defeat to Celta Vigo and has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, though he is expected to be fit for the 2026 World Cup. It is a major blow for Barcelona, with the teenager having scored 16 goals and provided 12 assists in 28 La Liga appearances this season.

Marc Bernal

© Imago / IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Bernal has returned to full training after missing time with the ankle problem he picked up against Atletico Madrid in early April, and the midfielder could yet be in contention for a place in the squad against Osasuna. The youngster is regarded as a key long-term figure at the club, and Barcelona will be keen to manage his return carefully.

Andreas Christensen

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Cruciate ligament

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen has returned to training with Barcelona after a lengthy absence following the ACL injury he sustained during a session in December, representing an encouraging sign for the defender. However, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, it remains to be seen whether he will feature again for the club before the campaign concludes.

BARCELONA’S SUSPENSION LIST

Jules Kounde