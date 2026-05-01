La Liga Gameweek 34
Osasuna
May 2, 2026 8.00pm
Estadio El Sadar
Barcelona

Team News: Osasuna vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Osasuna vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Osasuna on Saturday night.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, 11 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Osasuna occupy ninth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two sides.

OSASUNA VS. BARCELONA

OSASUNA

Out: Iker Benito (knee), Victor Munoz (muscle)

Doubtful: Aimar Oroz (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Herrera; Rosier, Catena, Boyomo, Galan; I Munoz, Moncayola; Moro, Oroz, Ruben Garcia; Budimir

BARCELONA

Out: Andreas Christensen (knee), Lamine Yamal (hamstring), Jules Kounde (suspended)

Doubtful: Marc Bernal (ankle), Raphinha (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; Gavi, Pedri; Bardghji, Olmo, Fermin; Torres

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