Osasuna vs. Barcelona: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's side in La Liga contest

By Matt Law | 30 Apr 2026 20:47 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 20:48

Barcelona are set to welcome Raphinha and Marc Bernal back into their squad for Saturday's La Liga contest with Osasuna.

Raphinha has been absent since picking up a hamstring injury while representing Brazil during the March international break.

Bernal, meanwhile, suffered an ankle injury in early April, and the problem has proven to be more difficult to overcome than initially predicted.

Andreas Christensen has also made excellent progress in his recovery from a serious knee injury and is back in training, but the centre-back will not feature here.

Jules Kounde is also unavailable after picking up a milestone yellow card in the 2-0 success over Getafe, so Eric Garcia, who was suspended last time out, should return, with the Spaniard potentially being asked to operate at right-back.

Roony Bardghji could be handed another start down the right, with Lamine Yamal out for the remainder of the season due to a hamstring issue.

Frenkie de Jong may again start on the bench, with Gavi and Pedri potentially featuring as the midfield two, while on-loan Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is again set to be on the bench for the first whistle amid the speculation surrounding his future.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; Gavi, Pedri; Bardghji, Olmo, Fermin; Torres