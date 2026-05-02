Marcus Rashford Barcelona future: Manchester United star 'faces uncertainty' as Champions League heavyweight 'rule out' move

By Seye Omidiora | 02 May 2026 00:18 , Last updated: 02 May 2026 00:20

Bayern Munich reportedly have no interest in signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this summer.

The 28-year-old has established himself as a useful component of the frontline at the Nou Camp during a prolific spell in the Spanish top flight with Barcelona, with the Blaugrana able to sign him for £26m.

Although the England international has scored seven times in 28 La Liga appearances and 13 in 45 matches across all competitions, the Spanish giants are reluctant to sign him after his year-long deal.

That tentativeness meant Bayern's name was thrown into the mix of possible destinations, but that deal is now unlikely to go through, as the German giants are believed to prefer another Premier League-based attacker.

Bayern 'rule out' Rashford as talks with PL-based winger intensify

© Imago / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to BILD journalist Christian Falk via Mirror Football, Bayern have no intention of pursuing a deal for Rashford despite his commendable form for the Catalan giants.

The Bundesliga giants are instead believed to be prioritising a move for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, whose representatives have recently arrived in Germany for negotiations.

Although the United academy graduate would represent a more economical option at £26m, Vincent Kompany's side are focused on reaching a compromise with the Magpies over an £80m valuation.

Hansi Flick's Barcelona reportedly hold a purchase option for Rashford but may prefer another temporary arrangement to drive down the permanent fee in 2027.

This reluctance to commit has left the forward in a period of uncertainty as he awaits a definitive resolution regarding his "dream" permanent switch.

Implications of Rashford's potential permanent Barca switch

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

The desire of the England international to remain in Catalonia reflects his successful tactical integration into a system that rewards high-energy wide play and clinical finishing.

Rashford has enjoyed his most productive season since the 2022-23 campaign, thriving under the reduced pressure and increased technical demands of the Spanish game.

Should a permanent move fail to materialise this summer, United may be forced to reintegrate the high-earner into a United side that have Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo as forward options to name a few.

However, the Red Devils are likely to hold out for a full valuation rather than accept a reduced fee from a Barcelona side navigating their own financial constraints.