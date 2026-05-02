Saturday's Serie A predictions and previews including Como vs. Napoli

By Seye Omidiora | 02 May 2026 00:15 , Last updated: 02 May 2026 00:15

Today's Serie A fixtures include Champions League-chasing Como welcoming outgoing champions Napoli, as well as Genoa travelling to Bergamo to face Atalanta BC.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Separated by two points in the Serie A standings, Udinese and Torino will meet for a mid-table clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Friulani lead resurgent Toro with four games to go, but both are behind in the race for a top-half finish.

We say: Udinese 2-2 Torino

Free from any serious pressure, both teams have impressed in recent weeks, and an open contest could be on the cards.

As the fight for a top-10 finish continues, Udinese can keep their noses in front of Torino with a hard-fought home draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Udinese vs. Torino, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Defeat would see Napoli's title defence formally ended on Saturday evening, when the reigning Serie A champions visit Como at Stadio Sinigaglia.

Lagging 10 points behind Inter Milan with just four games remaining, the visitors are resigned to passing on the Scudetto sooner or later; meanwhile, their hosts are in the thick of a tight top-four fight.

We say: Como 2-1 Napoli

Como can boost their Champions League hopes and get the party started in Milan, with victory for the Lariani also confirming Inter's coronation.

While they swept aside lowly opponents on home turf last time out, Napoli's away form has been very patchy - and Conte may be outmanoeuvered by his former player Fabregas.

> Click here to read our full preview for Como vs. Napoli, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Gribaudi-ImagePhoto

After going four games without a win, Atalanta BC will aim to get back on track when they welcome Genoa to Bergamo on Saturday.

Recent results have effectively ended La Dea's hopes of a top-six finish in Serie A, while the Grifone have achieved their main objective and are virtually safe.

We say: Atalanta BC 2-1 Genoa

With survival pretty much sealed, Genoa may start to switch off, while Atalanta still have a point to prove.

Seventh place could yet secure Conference League qualification - depending on whether Inter Milan lift the Coppa Italia - so the hosts will be fully motivated to do another double over their favourite opponents.

> Click here to read our full preview for Atalanta BC vs. Genoa, including team news and predicted lineups