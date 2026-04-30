Preview: Atalanta BC vs Genoa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 30 Apr 2026 15:56 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 16:00

After going four games without a win, Atalanta BC will aim to get back on track when they welcome Genoa to Bergamo on Saturday.

Recent results have effectively ended La Dea's hopes of a top-six finish in Serie A, while the Grifone have achieved their main objective and are virtually safe.

Match preview

Having missed out on reaching the Coppa Italia final in a dramatic penalty shootout, Atalanta had little time to reflect before visiting Cagliari on Monday evening, with their hosts still fighting for top-flight survival.

In the aftermath of a painful cup exit to Lazio, Raffaele Palladino's side were slow to start in Sardinia, where the home team seized a two-goal lead within 10 minutes.

Though Gianluca Scamacca's brace hauled them level before half time, the Bergamaschi eventually lost 3-2, despite dominating the ball and repeatedly testing Cagliari goalkeeper Elia Caprile.

So, Atalanta have only earned one point from their last three league matches, damaging dreams of a return to the Europa League, which they memorably won just two years ago.

Lying seven points behind Italy's top six, La Dea must hope that Roma or Como seriously slip up, in addition to winning all of their last four fixtures.

Given that context, Palladino will be keen to beat his favourite opponents: including previous spells in charge of Monza and Fiorentina, he has won all five Serie A contests against Genoa.

Not only that, but Atalanta's last home defeat to the Grifone dates back a whole decade, having won five of the next eight meetings in Bergamo by an aggregate score of 17-5.

© Imago / Gribaudi-ImagePhoto

While precedent is stacked against them, Genoa have also recovered from a dismal start to their 2025-26 campaign: during the second half of the season, Atalanta rank fifth in Serie A and the Grifone would sit ninth.

Like Palladino - who inherited a team lying 13th in November - head coach Daniele De Rossi has made a substantial impact since taking over.

A side facing the threat of relegation has been transformed, and they distanced themselves from the drop zone with four wins from six before hosting Como last week.

Despite suffering a 2-0 defeat to the Champions League contenders, Genoa are 11 points clear of Serie A's bottom three and all but safe with just four rounds remaining.

Aiming to follow up their recent success in Pisa, the Ligurian club now aim to seal the deal by posting successive top-flight away wins for the first time since 2024.

However, with just one victory from their last 18 league games against Atalanta - including a 1-0 home defeat in December - history will not be on their side.

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

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Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

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Genoa Serie A form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Though Lorenzo Bernasconi recently suffered a season-ending knee injury, Atalanta should be near full strength on Saturday evening.

Regular starters Nicola Zalewski and Ederson were both benched against Cagliari, but they are among several players pushing for selection.

Once again, Scamacca must vie with joint-top scorer Nikola Krstovic to start up front; having now hit double figures for this Serie A season, the Italy striker will be keen to face his former club.

The same can be said of Ruslan Malinovskyi, who previously played 115 league games and scored 23 goals for La Dea; 15 of those strikes came from outside the box, and the Ukrainian marksman has since scored six from mid-range for Genoa.

Jeff Ekhator and Vitinha led the Grifone's attack last weekend, though Lorenzo Colombo is fighting for a recall and Caleb Ekuban has resumed full training.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy is also back from an injury layoff, but De Rossi has stated that the English winger is not yet ready to start.

Only Roma loanee Tommaso Baldanzi is ruled out, as goalkeeper Justin Bijlow quickly recovered from a knock that forced him off against Como.

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Zalewski; De Ketelaere, Raspadori; Scamacca

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vasquez; Sabelli, Frendrup, Malinovskyi, Amorim, Ellertsson; Ekhator, Colombo

We say: Atalanta BC 2-1 Genoa

With survival pretty much sealed, Genoa may start to switch off, while Atalanta still have a point to prove.

Seventh place could yet secure Conference League qualification - depending on whether Inter Milan lift the Coppa Italia - so the hosts will be fully motivated to do another double over their favourite opponents.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.