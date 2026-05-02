Arsenal 3-0 Fulham: Where does Emirates win leave the Premier League title race after Mikel Arteta adds pressure to Man City?

By Lewis Nolan | 02 May 2026 20:42

Arsenal took a significant step towards Premier League glory by beating Fulham 3-0 on Saturday at the Emirates.

Goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Bukayo Saka were enough to given the Gunners a three-goal lead heading into the half-time interval against the Cottagers, and they could have won by a bigger margin.

Mikel Arteta's side have now played two more games than rivals Manchester City, but they are also six points ahead of Pep Guardiola's team.

With the season set to end on May 24, the club's triumph this weekend could prove to be a key moment, and it could come to define Arteta's tenure at the Emirates.

Here, Sports Mole looks at where Arsenal's win against Fulham leaves the Premier League title race.

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Goal difference boost: Arsenal deal massive blow to Man City

Should City and Arsenal win their remaining fixtures, the title will ultimately be decided by goal difference, but the Gunners landed a significant blow on their rivals on Saturday.

Arteta's side currently have a goal difference of plus 41, which is four more than the Citizens, who face a difficult test against Everton on Monday.

ARSENAL FIXTURE LIST - vs. Atletico Madrid (H) May 5 (Champions League) - vs. West Ham United (A) May 10 (Premier League) - vs. Burnley (H) May 17 (Premier League) - vs. Crystal Palace (A) May 24 (Premier League)

Even if City manage to win that game, anything other than a comprehensive win could put them at a serious disadvantage compared to the Gunners.

City's ability to generate chances should not be underestimated, but all of the pressure is on them to respond after witnessing an impressive Arsenal victory.

With the margins as slim as they are, such a significant gap in goal difference could be enough to clinch the Premier League title.

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Tomas Garrido

West Ham United: One more difficult fixture left for Mikel Arteta?

Fulham were arguably the second hardest team left for Arsenal to face in the Premier League, with the club set to take on West Ham United away from home on May 10.

The Hammers are in desperate need of points given they are battling relegation, and boss Nuno Espirito Santo boasts a strong record against the Gunners.

NUNO ESPIRITO SANTO'S ARSENAL RECORD Games: 11 Wins: 3 Draws: 3 Losses: 4

Should Arteta's side come through that game with full points, they will almost certainly come away from their final two games of the campaign with maximum points as well.

Arsenal will host relegated Burnley on May 19, and anything other than a comfortable with would be surprising, and their clash against Crystal Palace on May 24 is unlikely to be particularly challenging.

Palace would ordinarily be a difficult opponent, but they are almost certain to be competing in the Conference League final on May 27, and Oliver Glasner will look to rest the vast majority of his key stars for that game.

© Iconsport / SPI

Is Mikel Arteta throwing away Arsenal's 'bottling' tag?

Arteta deserves credit for setting his side up in a more offensive manner, with the inclusion of Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield, as well as the selection of Eberechi Eze as a 10, a brave move at a pivotal stage of the season.

Some of those changes were no doubt enforced due to either injury or due to the upcoming second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

However, the Gunners produced arguably their most dominant opening first half in recent weeks, racing into a 3-0 lead by the interval, and their display could be a blueprint moving forward.

Perhaps the biggest challenge left for Arteta is making the right choice between using trusted stars like Martin Odegaard and Eze, and fans will likely hope for the latter after Saturday's display.

The Londoners have often been accused of failing to deal with pressure when silverware is on the line, and while that is true to an extent, their performance against Fulham should inspire confidence.

If they can continue to be as dynamic and brave in possession across the rest of the season, then supporters may very well be celebrating the club's first trophy in six years.