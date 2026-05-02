Arsenal transfer news: Bournemouth star identified who could cost 'record-breaking' fee

By Darren Plant | 02 May 2026 09:20

Arsenal reportedly hold an interest in signing Bournemouth attacker Junior Kroupi during the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta and his Gunners squad are currently focused on Saturday's fixture against Fulham as they bid to move six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

However, given the level of their drop-off as the season has progressed, it has become clear that reinforcements - particularly in the final third - will be required.

Remarkably, Arsenal have played 14 matches across all competitions without scoring more than twice in a game, the last occurrence coming against Tottenham Hotspur on February 22.

As per football.london, the North Londoners may look to strengthen their attacking options by launching a move for Kroupi.

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Tomas Garrido

Would Bournemouth sell Kroupi this summer?

The 19-year-old has established himself as one of the best young forwards in world football, with 11 goals being scored from 29 Premier League appearances during 2025-26.

Two of those strikes have come against Arsenal, the France Under-21 international netting both home and away.

On a contract until 2030, Kroupi is tied to the Cherries in the long term at a time when Marco Rose will replace Andoni Iraola as head coach.

As it stands, Kroupi is said to be one of several players shortlisted by Arsenal as a potential attacking addition.

Nevertheless, Arsenal may have to pay the biggest fee that they have ever shelled out for a attacker. That currently stands in the region of £65m when they signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

In January, Bournemouth allowed Antoine Semenyo to join Manchester City for a similar fee.

Although Kroupi appears destined to move to a high-profile European club in time, he may have to be content with life at the Vitality Stadium for the foreseeable future, particularly if Bournemouth earn European football.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Where would Kroupi fit at Arsenal?

Kroupi has proven his versatility during the early days of his Bournemouth career, with 18 of his 29 appearances coming as a number nine and the other 11 being when deployed as a number 10.

There is also scope for him to be used on either flank, something that will no doubt attract Arteta to his services.

A wide role in Arsenal's XI seems most likely at this stage, especially the left where Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have struggled to hold down a regular spot in the team.