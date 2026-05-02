Saturday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including Bayern Munich vs. Heidenheim, Bayer Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig

By Lewis Nolan | 02 May 2026 01:20

Saturday's Bundesliga games are set to be pivotal in the race for top four, as well as the battle to avoid relegation.

While Bayern Munich have already won the title, their clash with Heidenheim will help determine the makeup of the bottom three, as will Eintracht Frankfurt's clash with Hamburger SV.

Union Berlin's game against FC Koln, as well as Werder Bremen's match against Augsburg, could confirm the winners' top-flight status.

At the opposite end of the table, Hoffenheim will face Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen will play RB Leipzig, and the outcomes will significantly impact the race for Champions League football.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions and previews for all of Saturday's Bundesliga fixtures.

© Iconsport / Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images

Fresh from Champions League madness, Bayern Munich will want to get back on track in the Bundesliga, when they welcome Heidenheim to Allianz Arena.

The German champions have 82 points and they come into the weekend after losing 5-4 against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday in Europe, whereas the 18th-placed visitors have 22 points with three games left to play.

We say: Bayern Munich 3-2 Heidenheim

There may be scope for a surprise on the weekend should Bayern make numerous changes, as well as the fact Heidenheim are in fine goalscoring form.

However, it is difficult to back the visitors considering Bayern have been so dominant this season in the Bundesliga, though they may struggle more than many expect.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bayern Munich vs. Heidenheim, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago

As the race for Champions League football reaches a climax in the Bundesliga, Hoffenheim will welcome top-four rivals Stuttgart to the PreZero Arena for a crucial six-pointer on Saturday.

Die Kraichgauer are looking for a third consecutive win this weekend, while Die Roten are hoping to bounce back after a disappointing draw last time out.

We say: Hoffenheim 2-1 Stuttgart

Hoffenheim have dropped the pace in recent months, though they seem to have found their feet just in time to make an impact at the business end of the season.

That being said, uncertainty remains around both teams - especially given Stuttgart's inconsistency - so expect to see a close-fought contest on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hoffenheim vs. Stuttgart, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Matthias Koch, dpa, PictureAlliance

Union Berlin’s interim head coach Marie-Louise Eta will be looking to make football history this Saturday afternoon as she looks to bag a momentous first win against FC Koln.

Union’s current boss made global news by becoming the first female head coach in Europe’s top five leagues, and she will now test her abilities against a Koln side that has not tasted victory away from home since October.

We say: Union Berlin 2-1 FC Koln

We are backing Union head coach Eta to make history this weekend by picking up her first win.

Union might not be in great form, but they will have home advantage against a team that is enduring serious problems on the road.

> Click here to read our full preview for Union Berlin vs. FC Koln, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Werder Bremen will be looking to take a huge step towards Bundesliga safety when they welcome Augsburg to the Weserstadion this Saturday afternoon.

The hosts have experienced a timely upswing in form over recent weeks as they continue to push for top-tier survival, while Die Fuggerstadter are hoping to boost their European ambitions amid a four-match unbeaten run.

We say: Werder Bremen 2-2 Augsburg

Looking at the table, you might see two mid-table teams with little to play for. However, that could not be further from the truth.

There are serious motivations for both teams ahead of Saturday’s encounter, and considering they are both in good form, we are backing a high-scoring draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Werder Bremen vs. Augsburg, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Hartenfelser

Deutsche Bank Park will be the backdrop for a key clash in the Bundesliga's relegation battle, when Eintracht Frankfurt host at-risk Hamburger SV on Saturday.

Die Adler are looking for a first win in three games, while HSV could guarantee top-flight safety with a rare victory.

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Hamburger SV

Frankfurt have not gone more than two matches between wins under Riera, and they will be expecting to get the better of their relegation-threatened visitors this weekend.

Hamburger have lost four of their last five matches, as well as three on the bounce ahead of kick off, and though they may be motivated by the chance to secure safety, they are likely to walk away empty handed once again.

> Click here to read our full preview for Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburger SV, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

RB Leipzig will claim a place in the Bundesliga's top four if they beat hosts Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday at BayArena.

With just three matchweeks left to play, sixth-placed Leverkusen's tally of 55 points means they are two points adrift of the final Champions League spot, whereas third-placed Leipzig have 62 points and will guarantee their place in the Champions League next season with a win.

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 RB Leipzig

Leipzig's performances in front of goal have been outstanding, and fans should be confident that they can regularly create chances against their hosts.

Leverkusen were fortunate to win last time out, and they may not be as lucky on Saturday consideirng they will be facing ruthless visitors.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bayer Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig, including team news and possible lineups