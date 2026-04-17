Preview: Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 17 Apr 2026 00:46

Stadion An der Alten Forsterei will be the backdrop for a historic moment as Union Berlin host relegation-threatened Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, led by the first-ever female manager in Europe's top five men's leagues.

Die Eisernen are looking to recover from an embarrassing defeat last time out, while Die Wolfe are desperate for points to fuel their survival hopes.

Match preview

After seeing Union win just two of their 14 league matches in 2026, the club's board made the decision to part ways with Steffen Baumgart, and have appointed Marie-Louise Eta as interim boss until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old had previously become the first female assistant manager in the Bundesliga, when she became the Die Eisernen number two back in November 2023, and even led from the touchline during a 1-0 win against SV Darmstadt in January 2024, when then-chief Nenad Bjelica was serving a suspension.

However, Saturday's clash will break new ground for the men's game, with Women's Champions League-winner Eta - who had been working as Union's Under-19's head coach - becoming the first woman to ever manage a men's game in the top five leagues.

Turning to the match itself, Eta mentioned that Die Eisernen's place in the Bundesliga for 2026-27 is 'not yet secure', considering that the club sit just seven points above St Pauli, who occupy the division's relegation playoff spot.

With five games remaining in the top flight calendar, Union fans will be wary of the fact that their side have won only one of their last six outings - a 1-0 victory over Freiburg on March 15, not to mention that the hosts have triumphed just once on their own turf in 2026.

It is also important to note that the hosts have dropped 11 points across their five most recent games, and given their form both on the road and at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Eta will have her work cut out to avoid a tense close to the campaign.

© Imago / Darius Simka

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg's tumultuous season looks set for a troubled finish barring a minor miracle from Dieter Hecking - the club's third manager this term.

Hecking was appointed back on March 8 after Daniel Bauer struggled at Volkswagen Arena, though the 61-year-old has not been able to turn things around so far, losing three of his first four games in charge.

The boss kicked off his reign with an impressive 1-1 draw against high-flying Hoffenheim, but his consecutive defeats since, including a dramatic 6-3 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen on April 4, have left the Die Wolfe 17th in the table.

To make matters worse, Wolfsburg have only accrued 21 points to date, a shockingly poor return that has the club seven points short of automatic safety, and four shy of featuring in the relegation playoff.

With only five games to play, time is running out for Hecking, and considering that the visitors have lost five and drawn two of their away clashes in 2026, they could struggle on Saturday against a side buoyed by the 'new manager bounce'.

Union Berlin Bundesliga form:

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Wolfsburg Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Union have a relatively fit squad to choose from this weekend, though attacking midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong could miss out due to a knock, while left winger David Preu is sidelined through injury, and left wing-back option Robert Skov is a doubt with a calf injury.

If none of the three are available, Andrej Ilic and Oliver Burke could start up top, supported from out wide by wing-backs Janik Haberer and Derrick Kohn.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Matheo Raab remains out after suffering a hand injury, though Frederik Ronnow should be ready start behind a back three of Danilho Doekhi, Leopold Querfeld and Diogo Leite.

As for Wolfsburg, they have an extensive list of absentees to contend with on Saturday, especially in defence, where they are missing centre-backs Cleiton Santos (ankle) and Jenson Seelt (knee), as well as left-back Rogerio (knee), and right-backs Kilian Fischer (groin).

To fill the gaps, Konstantinos Koulierakis could rejoin Moritz Jenz and Jeanuel Belocian in Hecking's defensive trio, while the returning Sael Kumbedi may start at right wing-back, opposite Joakim Maehle on the left.

In midfield, Bence Dardai is out for the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury, while Mattias Svanberg is a doubt with a calf issue.

With that in mind, Christian Eriksen and Vinicius Souza look set to operate in the centre of the park, platforming a front three of Mohamed El Amine Amoura, Dzenan Pejcinovic and Patrick Wimmer, while striker Jonas Wind deals with a thigh injury and right winger Kevin Paredes build fitness.

Union Berlin possible starting lineup:

Ronnow; Doekhi, Querfeld, Leite; Haberer, Schafer, Khedira, Kemlein, Kohn; Ilic, Burke

Wolfsburg possible starting lineup:

Grabara; Belocian, Jenz, Koulierakis; Maehle, Eriksen, Souza, Kumbedi; Wimmer, Pejcinovic, Amoura

We say: Union Berlin 2-1 Wolfsburg

Union have struggled for wins in 2026, but with a new manager at the helm, they could secure a rare victory on Saturday.

Wolfsburg will be desperate to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat, but while they may put up a fight, anything other than another loss would be surprising.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.