Liverpool can set unique Premier League winning record in Everton Merseyside derby

By Ben Knapton | 18 Apr 2026 16:17 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 16:17

Liverpool could write a new chapter of Premier League history when they head to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for Sunday's historic Merseyside derby with Everton.

The Reds make the trip to the blue half of the city reeling from a 4-0 Champions League quarter-final loss to Paris Saint-Germain, who bested Arne Slot's side 2-0 home and away.

To make matters worse for the reigning Premier League champions, Hugo Ekitike was withdrawn with a season-ending Achilles rupture in the second leg, depriving Slot of his top scorer for the rest of the season.

However, Liverpool are still in control of their Champions League destiny as they lie fifth in the Premier League table, four points clear of Chelsea before the Blues take on Manchester United later on Saturday.

Slot also masterminded a 2-1 triumph for Liverpool over Everton earlier this term, and the Reds are now making their first visit to the Toffees' new home, where they could set a new competition record.

Liverpool have won a Premier League game at 59 of the 61 different stadiums they have played at in the competition, and they could become the first team to earn a victory at 60 separate grounds in the tournament.

Which stadiums have Liverpool never won a Premier League game at?

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The only two grounds where Liverpool have failed to win a Premier League game are two stadiums where the Reds have only played once in the competition - Bloomfield Road and Kenilworth Road.

Blackpool's solitary Premier League season in 2010-11 was not a successful one for the Tangerines, but they nevertheless shocked Liverpool 2-1 on their own turf, thanks to goals from Gary Taylor-Fletcher and DJ Campbell after Fernando Torres's opener.

Over a decade later, Liverpool's first and only visit to Luton Town in the Premier League so far ended in a 1-1 draw in November 2023, as Luis Diaz equalised for Jurgen Klopp's side after Tahith Chong's opener.

What changes should Arne Slot make for Everton vs. Liverpool?

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Ekitike's crushing injury blow should guarantee another start for Alexander Isak in the number nine role, but the Swede's selection is not so straightforward for Slot.

Isak is still building himself back up to 100% after his leg fracture in December, and after he was only fit enough to play 45 minutes in Tuesday's UCL quarter-final second-leg loss to PSG, he will not be ready to complete the full 90 against Everton.

Slot could alternatively start Cody Gakpo in the number nine role, but the Dutchman should be introduced for Isak in the second half, allowing Rio Ngumoha to strut his stuff on the left wing.

On the opposite flank, a recall for Mohamed Salah surely awaits on what will be the Egyptian's last taste of Merseyside derby action before his departure from Anfield this summer.